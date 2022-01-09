Tourism In Costa Rica This Friday the 9 millionth Passenger Arrives at The Daniel Oduber Airport

This Friday, January 7th in the afternoon, the nine millionth passenger arrived at the Daniel Oduber airport in Guanacaste since the new terminal was inaugurated in 2012.

According to Coriport, Guanacaste Airport concessionaire, the person came on a Delta airline flight from Atlanta, Georgia, United States.Specifically, it is one of the 185 passengers who entered through Liberia to vacation in Costa Rica.

A pleasant surprise

The data of the figure was obtained from the accumulated annual arrivals, added the firm, which had a pleasant surprise prepared for this passenger.