More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Tourism Entrepreneurs Advocate Attracting Remote-Workers to Costa Rica Through a New Law

    Promoting our country as the best option available for digital nomads

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Tourism Entrepreneurs Advocate Attracting Remote-Workers to Costa Rica Through a New Law

    Attracting remote workers or digital nomads is the intention of the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur), supported by a bill that is being processed in the Tico National Assembly.
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Pandemic Evidences the Need for the Internet as a “Human Right”, says Tico Minister of Education

    Costa Rica closed its schools and colleges since March 2020. Now, they will reopen their doors in a dual in-person and distance mode
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Vaccination Against COVID-19 Must Include Traceability to Avoid Illegal Trade and Counterfeiting

    The Logistics Management do a bottle-by-bottle review and a quality control to ensure that the vaccine complies with the appropriate measures and with the cold chain.
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Attracting remote workers or digital nomads is the intention of the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur), supported by a bill that is being processed in the Tico National Assembly. Said project proposes to create a new subcategory of visa, within the non-resident category, which would allow foreigners to settle in the country for prolonged periods of time to work remotely and offer their services to companies outside the national territory.

    In this way, a permit would be granted for a period of one year, which may be extended for a further six months. On the other hand, whoever requests the benefit, would enjoy other types of tax incentives, such as total exemption on income tax with respect to their income from abroad, as well as, for the import of equipment or tools necessary to comply with their labors.

    An important opportunity

    “The tourism sector sees as an important opportunity to target foreigners who seek to settle in our country to carry out remote-work since they are people who receive high incomes, who require attention and consume products and services of all kinds during their stay. In addition, the country meets ideal conditions from the point of view of lifestyle, quality of services, accessibility, infrastructure, and technology”, declared Rubén Acón, president of Canatur. Currently, the project is being processed in the Legislative Plenary and is one of the projects called by the Executive Power for extraordinary sessions.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    SourceJeffrey Garza
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articlePandemic Evidences the Need for the Internet as a “Human Right”, says Tico Minister of Education
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Tourism Entrepreneurs Advocate Attracting Remote-Workers to Costa Rica Through a New Law

    Attracting remote workers or digital nomads is the intention of the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur), supported by a bill that is being processed in the Tico National Assembly.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Pandemic Evidences the Need for the Internet as a “Human Right”, says Tico Minister of Education

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica closed its schools and colleges since March 2020. Now, they will reopen their doors in a dual in-person and distance mode
    Read more

    Vaccination Against COVID-19 Must Include Traceability to Avoid Illegal Trade and Counterfeiting

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Logistics Management do a bottle-by-bottle review and a quality control to ensure that the vaccine complies with the appropriate measures and with the cold chain.
    Read more

    Suspension of Higher Education in Costa Rica Due to the Pandemic Threatens Shortage of Medical Specialists

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The COVID-19 Pandemic has had a negative impact on the training of medical specialists, as most higher-education programs have been on hiatus for almost a year.
    Read more

    Rio Piedras Dam, a Project for the Benefit of All the Tico Community

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The dam designed for the Piedras River can be defined as a large-scale project that is developed for the common good.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]hecostaricanews.com

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years