Tourism Entrepreneurs Advocate Attracting Remote-Workers to Costa Rica Through a New Law

Attracting remote workers or digital nomads is the intention of the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur), supported by a bill that is being processed in the Tico National Assembly. Said project proposes to create a new subcategory of visa, within the non-resident category, which would allow foreigners to settle in the country for prolonged periods of time to work remotely and offer their services to companies outside the national territory.

In this way, a permit would be granted for a period of one year, which may be extended for a further six months. On the other hand, whoever requests the benefit, would enjoy other types of tax incentives, such as total exemption on income tax with respect to their income from abroad, as well as, for the import of equipment or tools necessary to comply with their labors.

An important opportunity

“The tourism sector sees as an important opportunity to target foreigners who seek to settle in our country to carry out remote-work since they are people who receive high incomes, who require attention and consume products and services of all kinds during their stay. In addition, the country meets ideal conditions from the point of view of lifestyle, quality of services, accessibility, infrastructure, and technology”, declared Rubén Acón, president of Canatur. Currently, the project is being processed in the Legislative Plenary and is one of the projects called by the Executive Power for extraordinary sessions.