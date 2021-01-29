Hike to the Majestic Río Blanco Waterfall and Cave in Guápiles

Río Blanco Waterfall is a majestic waterfall located in Guápiles, where the abundant greenery and rocks that surround it make it one of the most attractive in the country. The adventure to get to it is unforgettable since you walk between farms with a peculiar essence and you have to cross rivers on several occasions.

Years ago, this area was known only to hunters but now it is a source of income for “baquianos” (local guides) in the area and attracts tourism from everywhere, always protecting the greenery. The route is about nine kilometers for a duration of between four to six hours, depending on the pace of the walk. Its difficulty is intermediate since the terrain is broken, wet and technical, where you must also cross rivers.

Picture-perfect scenery

Already at the waterfall, the site is ideal for photographs, due to its green lushness and the huge waterfall that hides a cave, right next to it. This can be reached by swimming or by the rocks on the sides, with absolute care due to the slippery moss that clings to the stones.

It is recommended that everyone enter with a local guide, since they must do it through private farms and have the knowledge to know the route and avoid getting lost. This site is ideal to visit in times of a Pandemic as there are usually few people on the site, especially due to its intermediate-high level of difficulty.

The Río Blanco

The Blanco River is a river belonging to the Atlantic slope of Costa Rica, near the town of Guápiles, Pococí canton, in the Limón province, which is born on the slopes of the Irazú Volcano.

If you have children, preferably should be 12 years of age or older and only come with them in summer. As a rule of the cataract to avoid inconvenience, you enter at the latest 9 a.m. and leave a maximum at 12 noon. Don’t miss out on this fun adventure when visiting the “Land of Pure Life”!