“Everything is given so that it behaves in a way that is far from being a massive event,” explained Juan José Romero, epidemiologist at the National University. According to him, the protocols have defined the respective cares that would allow maintaining the biosecurity of the classrooms.

As main points of care, Romero highlighted:



Hand washing

Use of mask

Maximum class time

Spacing between desks

Ordered entry

“By the way in which it is presented, each group is a bubble-classroom. To receive classes there are a series of conditions that will leave schools and colleges with a low probability of contagion as long as the protocols are followed,” he insisted.

Back to classrooms, more uneven than ever



The 2021 school year started this Monday with more doubts than certainties for a million students. The authorities promote a hybrid model where they combine face-to-face and virtual lessons. The latter remain despite the connectivity gap further demonstrated by the Pandemic.

The return started at the upper levels of each educational center, waiting for the schedules and other logistical aspects to be finalized. Although physical assistance is voluntary, health and education authorities have insisted on the need to return not only for a pedagogical issue but also for a psychological and socialization point of view.