More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Tico Cooperative Offers Advice to Farmers Who Wish to Grow Rubber In 2022

    COOPROLATEX R.L together with INFOCOOP will buy the production under world reference prices

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica imports around 12,000 tons of rubber per year, a material included by the European Union on its list of “crucial raw materials.”To promote the cultivation of rubber in the country and supply the local and international market, the Cooperativa de Fomento y Desarrollo para la ReforestaciónSostenible (COOPROLATEX RL) together with the National Institute of Cooperative Development (INFOCOOP) are looking for 120 farmers from San Carlos, Upala , Limón and Talamanca interested in producing it.

    They will provide technical advice, support to obtain quality control certifications and technological assistance. In addition, they will buy the production under world reference prices.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Getting involved in the virtuous circle

    “We want to promote this crop among small and medium-sized farmers who own plots, with the idea of ​​getting involved in a virtuous circle of production, extraction, processing and marketing for the national and international market,” explained Bernardo Jaén, general manager of the cooperative.

    Cultivation is long-cycle and can be alternated with production of cassava and beans.The rubber is obtained from the milky-type secretions that a tree produces; This resin is obtained naturally and is used to make tires, boots, shoe soles, gloves, tires, and medical supplies, among others.

    Regarding the crop cycle, the cooperative explained that its production starts from the fifth year, but it can be alternated with crops such as cassava, teak, beans, plantain and tiquizque.

    “During the first five years it requires a simple maintenance process. Use of fertilizers, pest control and pruning. From that stage on, its production begins, which lasts for 30 years steadily”, reported COOPROLATEX R.L.

    Farmers interested in growing rubber can request more information by calling: 7013-1981 and 8939-0330, or by email: [email protected] and c[email protected]

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articlePeople Vaccinated Outside of Costa Rica Can Now Present Their Vaccination Cardsin Those Establishments That Ask for A QR Code
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Cooperative Offers Advice to Farmers Who Wish to Grow Rubber In 2022

    Costa Rica imports around 12,000 tons of rubber per year, a material included by the European Union on its list of "crucial raw materials.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER