    Awareness
    Tico Chamber of Commerce Supports the Elimination of the Vehicle Circulation Restriction on Weekends

    They see it as a way to further reactivate the economy

    By TCRN STAFF
    Tico Chamber of Commerce Supports the Elimination of the Vehicle Circulation Restriction on Weekends

    The businessmen grouped in the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce agreed to support the decision for eliminating the vehicle circulation restriction on weekends. In this way they reacted to the announcement made by the Government during the past weekend, in which it was informed that the lifting of the sanitary measure is being evaluated for next March.

    “We are pleased to hear that the Health authorities are considering eliminating the license plate restriction on weekends. This is a great relief for thousands of businesses and restaurants throughout the country,” said Arturo Rosabal, vice president of the Chamber. The spokesperson also urged businesses and citizens to respect health protocols and social distancing.

    Analysis of the current national epidemiological panorama

    The change in the restriction would be due to the results of the analysis of the measures implemented to date and the epidemiological panorama, according to a press release issued by the Tico Presidential office.

    In the letter, the Executive indicated that in recent weeks there has been a decrease in cases of hospitalization and mortality, therefore, if this trend continues for the month of March, the restriction of circulation by plates for Saturdays and Sundays could eventually be eliminated.

    Rigourous compliance

    Faced with this possible change, the Ministry of Health would reinforce the supervision of compliance with the protocols in current activities and increase the rigor of their application. On February 5, the authorities announced the lifting of the daytime vehicle restriction throughout the country, with the exception of the central area of San José.

    At the national level, the sanitary vehicle restriction is maintained, from 10 pm to 5 am. On Saturdays, only cars with license plates ending in 2, 4, 6, 8 and 0 can circulate; while on Sundays 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9.

