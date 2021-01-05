More
    These are the Sanitary Measures in force for January 2021 in Costa Rica

    Citizens must be attentive to avoid possible fines and delays

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    The Government of the Republic of Costa Rica reminds citizens of the health measures that operate throughout the country as of January 1st and that will be extended during this first month of 2021 to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and prevent the spread of collapse of the hospital system.

    Friday 1st, Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd January

    During these days the vehicles may circulate at a time of 5:00 a.m. at 8:00 p.m., since the sanitary vehicle restriction begins at 8 at night, except for exceptions. Likewise, establishments with a public health permit will be closed starting at 8:00 p.m. and until 5:00 a.m. The list of exceptions will be maintained (supermarkets, medical centers, home delivery, hotels, among others).

    From the 4th to 17th January

    During the two weeks that go from Monday 4th to Sunday 17th of January there will be a reduction in the capacity of bars and casinos to 25%, the national parks will be able to operate with a capacity of 50%, and the beaches are only enabled 5: 00 am to 2:30 pm. As of January 4th and throughout the month, the vehicle restriction schedule is maintained; as it has been working during the month of December: Monday through Friday until 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays until 9:00 p.m.

    Weekends circulation

    As of January 9th and 10th and during the remaining weekends of the month only even plates may circulate on Saturdays and odd plates on Sundays.

    Taking the adequate protection

    The epidemiological characteristics of the disease require that the health system, the institutions, and the entire population take measures to prevent the rapid transmission of cases and avoid overloading the health services in the coming weeks because this would lead to an increase in mortality from the disease in Costa Rica.
    The Ministry of Communication makes the site: presidencia.go.cr/alertas available to the public to know the alerts in their canton and thus flatten the contagion curve of COVID-19.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    SourceTCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
