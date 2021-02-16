More
    Municipality of San José Offers Free Environmental Courses for all Ticos

    Enrich your eco-culture awareness by participating

    By TCRN STAFF
    Attraction of butterflies“, “Preparation of Organic Fertilizers”, “Elaboration of Handmade Organic Soaps” as well as “Hydroponics and Hydroponic Gardens” are the workshops offered by the Open Classroom program of the Municipality of San José during this year.

    These trainings are given free of charge at the facilities of the Centro Urbano Ambiental in Barrio Cuba, accepting seven people per group, this in accordance with the protocols established by the Ministry of Health which the Municipality of San José respects to avoid possible contagion of COVID-19.

    Various options available

    This month the “Butterfly Attraction” will be held on February 16, and the “Organic Soap Making” on February 23. In March, however, they will teach the other courses, scheduled as follows: “Hydroponics and Hydroponic Garden” on 2, “Making Organic Fertilizers” on 9, while “Attraction of Butterflies” on March 16.

    On the other hand, the one of “Elaboration of Artisan Organic Soaps” the 23 of that same month. All courses are taught from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon. The course “Making Organic Soaps” has a small cost for the acquisition of the materials required to make the cleaning tablets.

    Interested persons can register by calling the numbers: 2547666852 or 25476853 from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon. Or you can write to the email: [email protected]

