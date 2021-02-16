More
    COVID-19 Vaccination and Pregnancy

    Recommendations from a Tica health specialist

    By TCRN STAFF
    Having such a novel vaccine in times of Pandemic makes it difficult for a woman who is pregnant or breastfeeding whether to get it or not. As is well known, in our country, health, police and emergency personnel are among the first group to receive the vaccine. Women in these groups who are breastfeeding or pregnant are the first to have to question the fact of getting the vaccine.

    Observational data shows that while the odds of experiencing serious health consequences are low, pregnant women with COVID-19 are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill compared to women of reproductive age who are not pregnant.

    Additionally, pregnant people with COVID-19 may be at higher risk for other adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as premature birth, compared to pregnant women who do not have COVID-19.

    MRNA vaccines

    MRNA vaccines do not contain the live virus that causes COVID-19, which is why they cannot cause a person to become infected with COVID-19. Also, mRNA vaccines do not interact with a person’s DNA because the mRNA does not enter the nucleus of the cell. Experts believe that it is unlikely to pose a specific risk to pregnant women. However, the real risks of mRNA vaccines to pregnant people and their fetus are unknown because these vaccines have not been studied in pregnant women.

    People who are pregnant and are part of a group that is recommended to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, such as health care personnel, could opt for the vaccine either when the Costa Rican Social Security Fund allows it, or at the level private when vaccine is available. It is important to note that routine pregnancy tests are not recommended before getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

    Basic guidelines

    Pregnant patients who decide to get vaccinated should continue to implement current guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine. That means:

    Wear a mask

    Keep the recommended distance

    Avoid crowds

    Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or use alcohol gel

    Follow a quarantine in accordance with the guide if exposed to a person with COVID-19

    This way we continue taking care of us all!

