More
    Search
    Top Local Destinations
    Updated:

    Three Recreational Spaces in Orosi and Ujarrás Reopened this Week

    The Orosi Viewpoint, the Ujarrás Ruins and its viewpoints will only open from Friday to Sunday

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    Top Local DestinationsTCRN STAFF -

    Three Recreational Spaces in Orosi and Ujarrás Reopened this Week

    After a year of being closed, three recreational spaces in Orosi and Ujarrás reopened this week. It is the...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Pineapple Consumed in the US is the third most Eco-clean Product and 90% comes from Costa Rica

    For the fifth consecutive year, pineapple was considered the third food with the least presence of pesticides. This news...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Exhibition Highlights Costa Rica´s Stone Legacy

    The Legado en Piedra exhibition seeks to highlight the stupendous quality of the manufacturing of this material by the...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    After a year of being closed, three recreational spaces in Orosi and Ujarrás reopened this week. It is the Orosi viewpoint and the Ujarrás Ruins and its viewpoint, which will have a gradual opening determined by the behavior of the Pandemic in the country.

    They will be accessible on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 9:00 a.m. at 3:00 p.m., with a maximum temporary capacity of 100 people at the Orosi Viewpoint and 50 at the Ujarrás Viewpoint and Ruins.

    Visitors must respect sanitary measures

    The entrance to the three places is free; However, it will be the responsibility of each person to carry alcohol gel, enter with a mask and respect physical distance in the facilities and areas of common use.

    “We remind all visitors to maintain their social bubbles, physical distancing, as well as carry their own personal hygiene kit, which will be a condition of entry to the three sites,” said Carolina Trejos, ICT Market Director.

    Those who plan to visit the area in the next few days should take into account that the Orosi viewpoint is located 3 kilometers south of the Church of Paraíso; the Mirador de Ujarrán 2 kilometers east of the same church, and the Ruinas 5 kilometers east of the road to Cachí.

    As part of its preventive work, the Municipality of Paraíso will disinfect the areas every 15 days.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articlePineapple Consumed in the US is the third most Eco-clean Product and 90% comes from Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Top Local DestinationsTCRN STAFF -

    Three Recreational Spaces in Orosi and Ujarrás Reopened this Week

    After a year of being closed, three recreational spaces in Orosi and Ujarrás reopened this week. It is the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Discover These Dog-Friendly Travel Destinations in Costa Rica

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica is an amazingly dog-friendly place! You can go anywhere with a pup, including restaurants, bars, beaches, and shopping centers
    Read more

    Costa Rica is the best accessible destination in the world: Lonely Planet

    Top Local Destinations TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica adds another important recognition to its tourist offer. Recently the publication Lonely Planet highlighted the Central American country as the best accessible...
    Read more

    Top 3 Golf Resorts To Visit In Costa Rica

    Top Local Destinations TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica offers some of the most beautiful golf resorts in the world. For those who are making the trip, these three golf courses...
    Read more

    After eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen its doors on December 4th

    Top Local Destinations TCRN STAFF -
    After eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen its doors on December 4th. Its suspension was due to an increase...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years