After a year of being closed, three recreational spaces in Orosi and Ujarrás reopened this week. It is the Orosi viewpoint and the Ujarrás Ruins and its viewpoint, which will have a gradual opening determined by the behavior of the Pandemic in the country.

They will be accessible on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 9:00 a.m. at 3:00 p.m., with a maximum temporary capacity of 100 people at the Orosi Viewpoint and 50 at the Ujarrás Viewpoint and Ruins.

Visitors must respect sanitary measures

The entrance to the three places is free; However, it will be the responsibility of each person to carry alcohol gel, enter with a mask and respect physical distance in the facilities and areas of common use.

“We remind all visitors to maintain their social bubbles, physical distancing, as well as carry their own personal hygiene kit, which will be a condition of entry to the three sites,” said Carolina Trejos, ICT Market Director.

Those who plan to visit the area in the next few days should take into account that the Orosi viewpoint is located 3 kilometers south of the Church of Paraíso; the Mirador de Ujarrán 2 kilometers east of the same church, and the Ruinas 5 kilometers east of the road to Cachí.

As part of its preventive work, the Municipality of Paraíso will disinfect the areas every 15 days.