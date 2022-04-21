More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    This Will Be the Upcoming WHO Digital Vaccination Passport

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The World Health Organization has constantly reiterated that it would be premature to end the coronavirus pandemic, since contagion remains high in many countries and global vaccination has not reached the minimum required.

    For this reason, the WHO is working on the creation of a digital vaccination passport with global validity. The objective is to provide a homogeneous instrument that facilitates the procedures required for international travel.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    So far, the organization is working on 4 large-scale vaccine certification programs. These are: the digital certificate of the European Union, the DIVOC Program of India and the VDS-NC of Australia, in addition to the smart health pass of Apple and Walmart.

    Brian Anderson, Chief Medical Officer of Digital Health at the non-profit organization MITER, is the creator of this project of Vaccination Credentials valid throughout the world. This initiative seeks to ensure that all vaccine accreditation approaches are interoperable, between the various countries and regions.

    The idea, experts say, is for a QR code to link a person’s immunization records globally, freeing them from the need to keep a paper immunization record.

    It is important to note that the WHO, in general, is against asking for a vaccination certificate to make the right to travel effective. However, because the distribution of vaccines is still unequal among the various countries of the world, the organization has begun to consider it necessary.

    WHO is working on a new digital vaccination passport

    However, there are still countries such as the United States or regions of the European Union that require a complete vaccination regimen to cross their borders.

    The troubling issue is that unlike many countries that have centralized health systems which do federal oversight of immunization registries, some nations like the United States do not. The Joe Biden administration has said on several occasions that it has no federal mandate in mind that requires a national vaccination certificate.

    The Smart Health Pass is used as a digital certificate of vaccination in 22 states in the United States. And another 6 states are expected to launch the initiative. The certificate allows access to the digital document through the electronic health record networks used by the majority of the US population.

    For experts, a vaccination passport that connects current and WHO-endorsed systems would not only strengthen global security, but could also prevent future forgery.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceEl Nacional
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleHow to Pay for Travel with Bitcoin
    Next articleBanana Sector of Costa Rica Awards Children Who Captured in Art the Contribution of
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    4 Reasons Why Women Should Study STEM Careers

    “STEM careers have been thought to be only for a select group of people. However, its breadth has meant that there is a great diversity on offer to develop specific skills. Today reference is made to STEAM
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER