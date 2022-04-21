Banana Sector of Costa Rica Awards Children Who Captured in Art the Contribution of

3 students from Caribbean schools in Costa Rica were awarded by the banana sector. This thanks to the works of art they created based on the contribution of this fruit to the development of the country. The winners were Denzel Álvarez and Isabella Baptista from the Manuel María Gutiérrez school, located in Guácimo, and Kenyuri Jirón from the El Rótulo school in Cariari.

According to the organizers, the selected works stood out for their technical and aesthetic elements such as color, design, technique and consistency with the proposed theme. All 3 children received a tablet. “I am very happy with the award, it was very nice to participate in the contest and I learned more about the importance of bananas“, said student Kenyuri.

5 participating schools

In total, 42 students from 5 schools affiliated with the Guápiles Regional Directorate of Education participated. The contest was organized by the National Banana Corporation (Corbana) and the Banana Institutional Council. The selection of the winning works was in the hands of representatives of Corbana, the Children’s Museum and the Ministry of Education.

“The recognition is for all the children who worked on these artistic works. And to those who encouraged them to investigate the contribution that banana cultivation has given us to the Costa Rican economy”, assured Sergio Laprade, director of the Banana Institutional Council (CIB).

For her part, Ana Cecilia Domian, regional director of Guápiles, thanked the promotion of this type of initiative. “This allows us to strengthen the skills and creativity of our students, which is so needed in these times of pandemic”, she said.