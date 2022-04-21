More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Banana Sector of Costa Rica Awards Children Who Captured in Art the Contribution of

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    3 students from Caribbean schools in Costa Rica were awarded by the banana sector. This thanks to the works of art they created based on the contribution of this fruit to the development of the country. The winners were Denzel Álvarez and Isabella Baptista from the Manuel María Gutiérrez school, located in Guácimo, and Kenyuri Jirón from the El Rótulo school in Cariari.

    According to the organizers, the selected works stood out for their technical and aesthetic elements such as color, design, technique and consistency with the proposed theme. All 3 children received a tablet. “I am very happy with the award, it was very nice to participate in the contest and I learned more about the importance of bananas“, said student Kenyuri.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    5 participating schools

    In total, 42 students from 5 schools affiliated with the Guápiles Regional Directorate of Education participated. The contest was organized by the National Banana Corporation (Corbana) and the Banana Institutional Council. The selection of the winning works was in the hands of representatives of Corbana, the Children’s Museum and the Ministry of Education.

    “The recognition is for all the children who worked on these artistic works. And to those who encouraged them to investigate the contribution that banana cultivation has given us to the Costa Rican economy”, assured Sergio Laprade, director of the Banana Institutional Council (CIB).

    For her part, Ana Cecilia Domian, regional director of Guápiles, thanked the promotion of this type of initiative. “This allows us to strengthen the skills and creativity of our students, which is so needed in these times of pandemic”, she said.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceSergio Arce
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleThis Will Be the Upcoming WHO Digital Vaccination Passport
    Next articleHearing Loss Is Preventable
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    4 Reasons Why Women Should Study STEM Careers

    “STEM careers have been thought to be only for a select group of people. However, its breadth has meant that there is a great diversity on offer to develop specific skills. Today reference is made to STEAM
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER