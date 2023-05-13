More
    These Will Be the New Fuel Prices in Costa Rica Starting This Week

    Drivers will notice a decrease in the cost of Super gasoline, while those who opt for Regular gasoline or Diesel will face a slight increase in their expenses

    Must Read

    The price of fuels in Costa Rica undergoes an adjustment starting this week, in line with the change corresponding to the month of May. Drivers will notice a decrease in the cost of Super gasoline, while those who opt for Regular gasoline or Diesel will face a slight increase in their expenses.

    Next, we detail here the new prices:

    Super gasoline: ₡740 (-₡8).

    Regular gasoline: ₡710 (+₡35).

    Diesel: ₡637 (+₡3).

    LPG also decreases

    On the other hand, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will experience a reduction of ₡572 for the 25-pound cylinder, which represents good news for homes that use this type of fuel.

    The change in prices was requested by the Costa Rican Oil Refinery (Recope) and recently approved by the Public Services Regulatory Authority (Aresep). As explained by Mario Mora, Aresep’s Energy Mayor, Recope carried out a “special study” that supported the need for this adjustment.

    Reason for the adjustment

    To determine these changes, two fundamental factors were considered. In the first place, the data provided by Recope in its extraordinary tariff study corresponding to the month of April, which includes the exchange rate and international oil prices, were taken into account. In addition, a special study was carried out that considered the resources presented by the state company, covering three specific aspects: the subsidy for fishermen, the gas subsidy, bunker, asphalt, asphalt emulsion due to sectoral policy, and the price differential.

    These changes in fuel prices reflect the necessary adjustments to maintain a balance in the market and ensure a stable supply. As consumers, it’s important to be aware of these changes and take them into account when planning our spending and travel.

