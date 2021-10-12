These are the New Rules for Costa Rican Tourists in the UK!

Starting next Monday, Costa Rica will be off the UK’s red list of Covid-19 risk, but this will not exempt Costa Rican tourists from continuing to comply with the European country’s guidelines against the pandemic.

The British embassy issued a statement explaining that the vaccination certificates issued in Costa Rica are not yet approved in the United Kingdom. This means that if you travel to England with a Costa Rican vaccination certificate, you will have to follow the same rules as an unvaccinated person.

These are the rules for Ticos who want to visit the country:

Before the trip:

Get tested for Covid-19 in the 3 days prior to the flight

Book and pay in advance for two Covid tests in English territory: one for day 2 and another for a week later

Complete a form for localization

Arriving in the UK:

Do 10 days of quarantine in the hotel or lodging house

Keeping appointments for Covid tests

The country has enabled a system called Test to Release, with tests that could reduce quarantine time. It should be noted that Costa Ricans who were vaccinated in the United States will be subject to the same rules. This is because the United Kingdom only recognizes North American vaccination certificates only to residents on American soil. The complete official information can be consulted in the embassy LINK.

Costa Rica off the red list

In the middle of the week, the United Kingdom updated its red list, reducing it to a minimum number. Out of 54 countries, the list was 7. Now only Colombia, Ecuador, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Peru and Venezuela are considered maximum risk.

In addition, the recognition of vaccination systems was expanded. Now the British authorities validate the records of countries such as Brazil, Chile and Colombia. In this regard, on Friday night the Government issued a statement indicating that it is negotiating with the United Kingdom the recognition of national certificates.