These are the 20 Best Destinations in Costa Rica According to Lonely Planet

From waterfalls to museums in downtown San José, they are part of the 20 destinations that Lonely Planet recommends visiting in Costa Rica. The travel site even considers that travelers should meet Florentino Grenald, known as Tino, a naturalist guide who will take visitors to know the beauties of the South Caribbean better than anyone else.
In addition, the list includes Ollie’s Point, a world-famous breakwater ideal for surfers, located in Guanacaste; as well as the Viento Fresco waterfalls in Tilarán. Recently, the travel editorial also highlighted the best beaches in Costa Rica. You can see the complete list below:
The Ideal Tico Destinations (according to Lonely Planet):
- Arenal Volcano National Park
- Viento Fresco
- Pre-Columbian Gold and Numismatic Museum
- Venado Caverns
- Jade Museum
- Cocles Beach
- Manuel Antonio National Park
- Costa Rica Surf Camp
- Playa Negra
- Manantial de Agua Viva waterfall
- Wilson Botanical Garden
- Hacienda Barú, Dominical
- Punta Catedral
- Nauyaca Falls
- Marino Ballena National Park
- Florentino Grenald, South Caribbean naturalist guide
- Toro Waterfall and Blue Falls
- Eco Termales Hot Spring
- Ollie’s Point
- Tiskita Jungle Lodge