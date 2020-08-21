Rain Forest Sky Adventure Monteverde

Monteverde, Manuel Antonio, Uvita de Osa, Puerto Viejo de Limón and San José, were highlighted as tourist destinations to visit in Costa Rica, by diverse European magazines specialized in tourism and leisure.

Among the sites in our country highlighted are: the suspension bridges of Monteverde, the beaches of Manuel Antonio national park, whale watching in Uvita, the surfing and diving at Puerto Viejo, as well as the scenic beauty of the capital San José.

On August 1st, Costa Rica opened its borders, allowing the entry of citizens from 44 countries, including the European Union, the Schengen zone and some Asian and Oceanian nations.

El País and HOLA from Spain, ABC, and Condé Nast Traveler from the United States and BBC Mundo from the United Kingdom, are some of the International media that have placed Costa Rica as the ideal post-COVID-19 destination.