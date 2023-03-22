More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    The US Sees More Migration Necessary to Increase Workforce

    During the pandemic, a phenomenon known as "the great resignation" occurred in which many workers in the country voluntarily resigned from their jobs

    By TCRN STAFF
    12
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The White House sees a need for more migration and increased spending on child care to add to the dwindling workforce in the country. This is stated in the annual report of the Council of Economic Advisers of US President Joe Biden, published this past Monday.

    In the report, the advisers indicate that the country faces “a major shortage” of labor as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. They pointed out that the lack of workers in the labor market is not only due to the Coronavirus, but also to long-term demographic trends and the lower participation of adults in said market.

    The report draws attention to the fact that without increased immigration and efforts to encourage more adults to participate in the labor market, the labor force is likely to remain “constrained in the future.”

    Proactive policies

    So they suggested “proactive policies” such as increased spending on childcare, increased migration, and greater bargaining power of workers to increase the workforce.

    Otherwise, they warned of the “negative impact” on living standards of lower economic growth driven by lower adult participation in the labor market and an aging population.

    The great resignation

    During the pandemic, a phenomenon known as “the great resignation” occurred in which many workers in the country voluntarily resigned from their jobs. Last February, the unemployment rate in the US grew 0.2 decimals and stood at 3.6%, after three consecutive months in which it had fallen, at a time when eyes are focused on the effects that interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to contain inflation may have on the labor market.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Ecological Disaster Could Strike Manuel Antonio National Park if Tourist Surge Continues, Researchers Warn
    Next article
    Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica Sign Agreement to Protect the Marine Corridor in the Pacific Ocean.
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica Sign Agreement to Protect the Marine Corridor in the Pacific Ocean.

    An important environmental agreement was signed by the environment ministers of Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »