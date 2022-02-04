More
    Updated:

    The Sanitary Vehicle Restriction in Costa Rica Will be Suspended for 5 Days

    Police authorities will not be able to fine any citizen for vehicular restriction, during the following days

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) announced that it suspended the sanitary vehicular restriction between Thursday, February 3rd and Monday, February 7nd, on the occasion of the national elections. The suspension would be in effect from midnight on Thursday until 11:59 p.m. m. of Monday.

    The decree “must be complied with by all police authorities in the country, including municipal police and traffic inspectors,” explained Héctor Fernández, director of the TSE Electoral Registry.

    “With this resolution of the Court, no sanction should be imposed or vehicular circulation restricted during the 24 hours of those days. This guideline is issued to all authorities in the country, including municipal police officers, for their due compliance,” explained Fernández.

    Based on the constitutional powers of the TSE

    The decision is based not only on the constitutional powers of the TSE, which, in these cases, is the head of the Public Force, but also on the fact that thousands of people will be involved in logistical tasks related to the process.

    “It should be noted that the polls open at 6 a.m. on election day. In addition, the parties have many organizational tasks in the previous days that in many cases lead to work late at night, “he added. The measure only includes the sanitary vehicle restriction, so businesses will maintain their closure from 12 midnight to 5 a.m., Fernández confirmed.

