More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Get to Know the City of Nüwa and Where It Is Expected to Be Located

    Did you know thatNüwa, the future first city in Mars, is already designed?

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Although this topic really seems unusual, it is not because there is a city project called Nüwa. It is also expected to be located on the planet Mars. This project is the result of a collaboration carried out by international scientists which has given shape to this ambitious project.

    Honestly, much has been said about this project since it was released. To tell the truth, there are a number of different topics that have not been touched on in depth and that are waiting to be addressed in the following material, hoping to answer the questions of many followers of this project.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Is a city possible on the legendary red planet?

    The first city of this planet hopes to be located on the slope of one of the great cliffs that the mentioned planet possesses. Where will you have access to water? It is worth mentioning that this project seeks to be leveraged by a number of different technologies that can make it 100% sustainable.

    Due to the rocky structure of the planet, the same scientists unfolded a vertical city that is inserted inside the rock. This same action would keep Nüwa protected from the meteorites that pass through the place.

    Mars: The planet that catches all media headlines

    The planet occupies great interest at the international level in terms of planetary research and exploration that are being carried out today.

    Today, there is a team led by the astrophysicist Guillem Angala, who seeks to provide all the necessary aspects to the aforementioned planet, so that in the not too distant future human life can be preserved, just as the land so far.

    More about Nuwa

    According to the information provided by the Abiboo Studio website, trips to visit this city will take place every 26 months, approximately, and will last between 3 and 5 months. The value of the ticket will be about US$300,000. It should be noted that this will happen once this project is fully consolidated, beyond the virtual area, which is the phase it is currently in.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceDaysi Romano
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleWe Must Learn from the Costa Rican Example,Says Environmental Minister of Colombia
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Get to Know the City of Nüwa and Where It Is Expected to Be Located

    Although this topic really seems unusual, it is not because there is a city project called Nüwa.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER