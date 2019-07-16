The days leading to Valentine’s Day are often quite stressful as people try to find ways to express their love for their partners uniquely. Prior planning enables you to be free of the jitters which are sure to come your way if you delay your shopping to the last minute.

Here are some options that will have your partner beaming on that special day and those that will follow:

For Her

Yoga Mat

With people leaning on healthy lifestyles, there has been an increase in the number of people taking up yoga. Not only does it aid in mental calmness, but it also goes a long way in helping people stay fit. Thus, an easy way to brighten her day would be to get a yoga mat for her, and one that can pair with routines to make its use easy.

Pillow Massager

So maybe she’s not into yoga but would still appreciate a calming session come the end of the day. How about a pillow massager? In this way, she can sit back and relax as the pillow works its magic on her, enabling her to be free of tension and pains. It will serve her well for those days you are not around to ease the knots on her shoulder and neck.

Facial Roller

Is she all about good skin and is into the latest facial procedures on the market? If that’s the case, you can bet that she would appreciate a facial roller that is sure to improve blood circulation. And she will not forget who the special person behind the gift is.

Jewelry

There are lots of options in this regard. There has been a trend to make jewelry more personal as to fit the attributes of the wearer. In this case, you will find that as opposed to getting a bracelet with her name, you would get one that features your handwriting and has a special message for her. That beats ordinary any day, anytime. Also, rather than getting her flowers on that big day, how about gifting her with an eternity rose, which is one of the most special Valentine’s day gifts? Picture a real rose dipped in gold and now think of the look on her face when she got hold of this irreplaceable gift? Yea, now we are going somewhere.

Vacation

Going away with your significant other is a great way to spice up the relationship as you gear up for another fantastic year. Costa Rica is a great place to be around February, and you will flip on seeing the many activities available.

For Him

Games

Supposing your man is all about having fun and watching games, how about getting him some of the good stuff such as team wallets and sports memorabilia? Men are not that complicated, and something unique will do.

Smokers

If he likes spending time at the grill where he can entertain his friends and enjoy some cold beers, you can get him the entire package ranging from scrapers to smokers to roasters. He will have a great time setting up for his barbecues.

Care Package

Men too love taking care of themselves and with the right products; he might even spend more time in the bathroom than you do. Get him a good grooming set, and he will shower you with praises from one Valentine’s Day till the next.

Or you could whisk him away on a trip and make it a vacation. How does that sound?

Whether you are getting a gift for him or her, the thing that matters is to understand your partner’s needs. From there, you are unlikely to get something that they will not appreciate.