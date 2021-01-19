The Japanese Public Provide Little Support for Olympics Games

Less than seven months before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, a survey today reveals that 80 percent of the Japanese consulted agree to postpone them again or cancel them permanently.

The Kyodo agency survey found that 35.3 percent of the analyzed sample preferred to suppress the calendar of the appointment under the five rings, now scheduled for July 23 to August 8, after its postponement in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Precisely the difficult health situation is the reason why, in addition, 44.8 percent choose to change the dates again, according to the data of the investigation, which accessed 1,041 people through direct dialogues and telephone calls.

Possible definite cancellation of these Games

The bleak outlook extends to the Paralympics, scheduled for August 24 to September 5, so that a priori, experts agree, the vaccination process would be the ‘lifeline’ of both events. From the moment of the postponements – on March 25 last – there is speculation almost daily about the possibility of eliminating these Games, as the organizers made it clear that they would not approve other movements in the almanac.

Currently, the government, entities and inhabitants of this nation are battling a third wave of COVID-19 infections, when the territory adds more than 283 thousand cases and around three thousand 900 deaths, according to figures from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases of Japan.

The agency itself reported this Sunday that it found a new strain of the Coronavirus, which was found in the tests of four travelers from Brazil, one of the countries hardest hit by the Pandemic.