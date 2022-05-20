The International Day Against LGBTQ phobia was Commemorated in Costa Rica

Creating spaces free of discrimination and that we are all treated under equal conditions in public and private spaces, is the message that the Diverse Chamber of Commerce of Costa Rica reinforced on the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.

The celebration was established on May 17th, 1990, the day homosexuality is removed from the list of mental illnesses by the General Assembly of the World Health Organization.

The date is used to remember the importance of taking actions that serve to denounce and advance the rights of the community in the world, taking into account that more than 70 countries criminalize and condemn sexual acts between people of the same sex with prison sentences.

LGBTQ Trade Mission event returns

Precisely, on July 7th after a two-year hiatus, the Costa Rica LGBT Trade Mission event returns, with the participation of private companies, international organizations and various Chambers of Commerce from other countries.

The appointment is at the Costa Rica Marriott Hacienda Belén hotel, where the LGBTIQ business conference will be held with presentations on the management of diversity in workspaces.

Equal Opportunities

In addition, the certification for diverse SMEs will be presented, whose objective is to achieve productive chains, managing to formalize them and connect them to the purchasing databases of national and international companies that support respect for human rights and that are aligned with the Objectives of Sustainable development.

“We invite civil society, companies, and diverse small businessmen to join this important event that will undoubtedly help the economic reactivation that we so badly need,” said Julio César Calvo, president of the Chamber.

This organization was born to support the diverse community that seeks to have a space in the economy by actively participating with equal opportunities.Its mission is to help companies understand the value of managing diversity in the workplace for attracting and retaining talent. Among the actions it carries out are workshops and awareness modules for companies, in addition to promoting Costa Rica as a safe destination for all people.