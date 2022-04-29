The First Costa Rican Woman to be an Electric Car Mechanic: Keisy Marrero

Having her own mechanical workshop for electric cars is the dream of Keisy Marrero Miranda, a Costa Rican who is taking the first and only electromobility diploma in Central America, at the CEA Institute University College.

The native of Oreamuno de Cartago and a professional in automotive mechanics and automotive mechatronics will be part of the first generation of students who will be trained in the electromobility diploma.

In May, she will start with classes where, through a bimodal methodology, which combines theoretical classes in virtual learning environments and in-person laboratory practices, she will be able to graduate in 6 semesters.

Her Dad, her inspiration

“The main reason that led me to study mechanics was because of my dad who taught me how to fix cars since I was little and dreamed of one day being able to make him an electric car and set up a workshop,” Keisy said of her father Ricardo Marrero Calvo, who passed away some time ago.

“It is a complicated but interesting subject, I always wanted to delve into the subject, in the country there are many electric vehicles but there are not so many specialized mechanics. I would dream of having my own independent electric car mechanics workshop,” she added.

The main requirement to enroll in this course is to have a bachelor’s degree in secondary education or its equivalent.The course is based on the development of technical skills in the specialty of automotive electronics and mechatronics, with an emphasis on hybrid and electric vehicle technologies, their batteries, components, and charging stations.Since the previous February, the career has been endorsed by the Superior Council of Education (CSE), of the Ministry of Public Education (MEP).