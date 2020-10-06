The COVID-19 Pandemic has completely transformed the way we carry out our professional duties. The opportunity to do it from the Guanacaste tropical beaches is a reality thanks to Resonance.

The way in which many of the country’s employees carry out their daily tasks has changed radically due to the arrival of COVID-19 in Costa Rica. Teleworking has become the most useful tool for the public and private sectors to keep going, even in times of pandemic.

A new option comes to meet the needs of workers today, in which in addition to meeting all technological requirements, such as wireless Internet connection, it will also allow them to enjoy the wonders of Playa Lagarto.

Appreciating the biodiversity that characterizes this area of our country is possible at the Resonance facilities, a place that has prepared a series of “Workcation” promotions to do telework and disconnect from the routine, with which you will have access to make use of its facilities in a space that invites us to reconnect our inner balance with nature.

There is WiFi Internet in all areas of the resort, as well as yoga mindfulness sessions. All this under the highest quality standards and complying with the sanitary protocol required by the Ministry of Health.

“For us it is very important to offer each of our visitors the opportunity to enjoy a spiritually elevating stay in our facilities, where they can achieve a balance between their inner world and all the natural beauty that surrounds them.

Resonance offers nature, sustainable gastronomy from the garden to the table, and most important, a lot of peace and tranquility. Resonance also offers its guests additional services, among which are relaxing massages, a complete natural menu options, exclusive spaces for remote work, in case more privacy is sought, in addition to seeking adventure through the body, and exploration through our minds. By diving deep into mother nature we re-embrace the roots of our human nature.

