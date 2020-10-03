The former table tennis player, Alexander Zamora Gómez, will be Henry NúñezNájera’s successor as president of the National Olympic Committee (CON) for the period 2021-2024, once the Tokyo Olympic Games end next year.

Zamora is a Physical Educator by profession and has a Master’s Degree in Executive Management of Sports Organizations, which highlights him as a leader with academic and sports knowledge.

The election was held on September 30th, at the CON headquarters in Vázquez de Coronado, where the representatives of the Sports Federations and Associations of our country unanimously gave the vote to Zamora to exercise the position as hierarch.

The new President will be accompanied on the Executive Committee by: Dudley López (Judo representative) as Secretary General; in the position of Treasurer will be Roberto Castro (Softball); as Director 1, RocíoEcheverri (Equestrian); Director 2, Kenneth Thome (Court Tennis); Director 3, Cristina González (Triathlon); as well as Gabriela Traña (Athletics) representing the athletes. The substitutes are Ramón Cole (Rugby), Randall Chaves (Surf) and Adrián Gómez (Badminton). In the position of Prosecutor will be Mario Thomas (Karate).

All the members have a great trajectory in the sports and professional fields, such as Kenneth Thome was an outstanding athlete, a medalist in the Pan American Games in Indianapolis 87, while Gabriela Traña is an Olympic athlete in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

For these elections, the only ballot that was presented was that of Alexander Zamora, who in his 53 years of life has been linked to the sport for 40 years of which, as an athlete, he reached 21 national table tennis championships.

“I deeply appreciate the vote of confidence that the members of the federations have placed in me today to preside over the next Executive Committee of the CON. We are ready to assume our new responsibilities, for now, we will continue working with the same enthusiasm with the current Executive Committee”, Zamora affirmed.

Alexander Zamora was president of the Costa Rican Table Tennis Federation for 20 years, and was also part of the National Sports Council for 8 years. He is currently a member of the Executive Committee of the NOC, where he serves as Director 1.

Extended period

Following the recommendation offered by the International Olympic Committee to extend until next year the period of all Executive Committees affiliated to the IOC, (as well as the presidency of the international federations) Henry NúñezNájera will end his term as hierarch until after the Tokyo games.

The measure of the highest Olympic entity (IOC) to “postpone the election or re-election until the year 2021”, has the purpose that each Executive Committee can complete its “complete Olympic Cycle” until the end of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which, for reasons of the Pandemic, were transferred from July 23rd 2020 to August 8th, 2021.