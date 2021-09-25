More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    The Approval of the Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis Law Project in Costa Rica is Urgent

    Saying “Yes” to a new industry that generates employment and boosts the economy

    By TCRN STAFF
    12
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The liberationist deputy Karine Niño referred to the need for the approval of file 21. 388, “Law on the Production of Cannabis and Hemp for Medicinal Purposes”. “The approval of the hemp and medicinal cannabis project is urgent!” said Niño.

    The legislator stressed that “it is time that as a Nation we give the Yes to a new industry, an industry that comes to generate employment and boost an economy that cries out for help.” This week, deputy Zoila Volio asked the deputies members of the Environment Commission to advance the project before the extraordinary sessions return on November 1st.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The fundamental right to health

    The purpose of the initiative presented by Volio is to “Regulate and allow the access and use of cannabis and its derivatives exclusively for medicinal and therapeutic use, in order to guarantee the fundamental right to health of the entire Costa Rican population” in addition to “authorize the production and commercialization of hemp for industrial and food use”, according to the wording of the proposal.

    AYAHUASCA, SPIRITUALITY

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    Source Wendy Perez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica Reaffirms Its Position as a Strategic Country and at the Forefront of the Modern World Agenda
    Next articleCosta Rica: A Delirium of Nature to Live a Thousand and One Adventures
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Top Local DestinationsGuillermo Agudelo -

    Costa Rica: A Delirium of Nature to Live a Thousand and One Adventures

    Costa Rica has become one of the first safe American destinations in 2021, and that has resulted in a...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER