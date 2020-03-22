Home
Home
News
News
Costa Rica And Its Infinity Of Sports To Practice
Beleida Delgado
-
Modified date: March 22, 2020
Costa Rica has a wide variety of sports is practiced, thus covering a large number of disciplines...
News
Christiana Figueres Receives the Gold Medal for Human Rights
Beleida Delgado
-
Modified date: March 21, 2020
Christiana Figueres talking on the microphone
News
Jamaica Is Open for Business with an Enormous Potential for Costa Rican Exporters
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 17, 2020
Jamaica is the second commercial partner of Costa Rica in the Caribbean and to which 93 companies...
Environment
The “Silly Bird” (Pájaro Bobo), A Colorful Bird with Unique Song and Beautiful Tail
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 11, 2020
The so-called “Silly bird” (Pájaro Bobo) belongs to the Momotidae bird family. In Costa Rica, this family...
Environment
The Magnificent Tree Species of Costa Rica, Beautiful and Imposing
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 5, 2020
Costa Rica is a wonderful place surrounded by nature and peace throughout its territory. It is a...
Co-working and Teleworking Are the Best Options For the Present Global Social Situation
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 22, 2020
In Costa Rica, through the Government, it was known that there are already 87 cases of Covid-19...
Health
The United Nations Congratulates Costa Rica for Its: “Exceptional and Innovative” Response to the Coronavirus
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 21, 2020
The United Nations (UN) representative in Costa Rica has recognized the “exceptional and innovative” way in which...
Health
Costa Rica Has Confirmed the First Cured Cases of Coronavirus
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 21, 2020
The first cases of patients cured of COVID-19 were announced at a press conference this Friday by...
Health
Visual Impairment. How Should You Prevent Blindness?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 21, 2020
blue eyes and visual test
Health
Breathing Well Is Very Important
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 21, 2020
Breathing is the most important thing we must know how to do.It is not just about exercising,...
Sports & Games
Cycling In Costa Rica. Enjoy Practice This Lifestyle
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 22, 2020
Cycling is a sport that is booming and more and more people are choosing to make it...
Sports & Games
Keylor Navas, a Notable Costa Rican Football Player
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Keylor Antonio Navas Gamboa, better known as Keylor Navas, is a soccer player born in San Isidro,...
Sports & Games
Meet the ‘Tico’ Athletes Qualified to Tokyo 2020!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
There are only a few months left before the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo. And so...
Sports & Games
Venturesome Games in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
As one of the tourist hotspots in Central America, Costa Rica has a great deal to attract...
Sports & Games
Discover the Best Places to Go Fishing in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 16, 2020
Costa Rica has been positioning itself worldwide as the ideal fishing paradise. And it is that its...
Economy
Costa Rica Exports Processed Products such as Tropical Fruits and Green Coffee to Dubai
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Although it sounds like an idyllic and distant destination, Costa Rica seeks to make its way to export to the United Arab...
Money
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
Money
How to Avoid the Pattern Day Trader Rule
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 13, 2020
Investors who want to close out every position before the end of the session often wonder about...
Health
ICU Medical Invests US$ 13 Million in Costa Rican Operations
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 31, 2020
The worldwide leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, ICU...
Money
Customer Acquisition As the Key to Business Success
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 13, 2020
The most important person in companies is, and will always be, the customer. It depends on the sustainability and growth of every business organization
The Ant Hive. A Place To Visit In Sarapiqui
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 22, 2020
Sarapiqui is an area of the country very little known for tourism. Located in the Heredia province,...
Environment
Did Arenal Volcano Enter into Activity Again?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 21, 2020
The Arenal Volcano, in La Fortuna de San Carlos, has been seen in previous weeks with a white smoke of gases, which...
Things to Do
Public Use Electric Scooters Started to Move Around
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 21, 2020
Since March 16th, 2020, transport users have a new mobility option: electric scooters. This was announced on March 10th by the Purdy...
Travel
The Ujarras´ Ruins Come To Know Them!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 21, 2020
The Ujarras´ Ruins are the vestigial material of the first church built in Costa Rica in colonial...
Travel
Barra Honda National Park and Its Impressive Caverns
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 15, 2020
For travelers interested in the ecotourism experience in Costa Rica, the “Barra Honda National Park Caverns” are...
Margarita Bertheau and Teodorico Quirós Alvarado, Two Very Distinguished Costa Rican Plastic Artists
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 21, 2020
In the artistic expressions of our country, you can recognize a common thread through innumerable years of pre and post Columbian history,...
Culture & Lifestyle
César Valverde Vega: One of the Most Important Costa Rican Artists of Recent Times
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 20, 2020
César Valverde Vega (San José, March 8, 1928) was a Costa Rican painter, writer, and lawyer, planner,...
Culture & Lifestyle
The Steinvorth Building in San José and Its Impressive Architecture
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
The Steinvorth Building, also called the Steinvorth Warehouse, is a two-story building located in San José, Costa...
Culture & Lifestyle
Icon of Costa Rican Literature: Yolanda Oreamuno
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 17, 2020
Yolanda Oreamuno Unger was a Costa Rican writer who ventured her works into essays, stories, and novels....
Culture & Lifestyle
Get To Know the Castles of San José and Its Architecture
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 17, 2020
The Castle of Del Moro The "Castillo Del Moro", also known as the Castillo...
Science & Technology
Narwix Company Powers Development
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
blue whale narwix
Environment
Costa Rican Scientist Participates in the European Research “Mars on Earth”
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Costa Rican scientist Alejandro Arce Rodríguez is one of the researchers at the Technical University of Braunschweig in Germany who has worked...
Money
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
Science & Technology
A New App Created By a Talented Costa Rican Allows You to Find Your Missing Pet with Better Results
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 5, 2020
A talented young Costa Rican, Jonathan Martinez, from Santa Ana, recently created a website with the intention...
Science & Technology
Main technological trends for 2020.
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 28, 2020
Technology has changed the world in many ways in recent decades and it could be said that...
