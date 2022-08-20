More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    Telecommuting Continues to Grow and There Are Ideal Places in Costa Rica for Them

    Digital nomads who visit Costa Rica or who are from this beautiful country and want to work from authentic spaces should know that the perfect place exists and it will not disappoint them...

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In our environment we have been emphasizing the practice of Co-working or remote working, the new mechanisms that have emerged and the stages that occurred in times of pandemic. Before, people were anxious to socialize again just as before the pandemic, experts said, and that remote work was likely to continue.

    As in everything that is about life, adaptation is essential, remote working is here to stay and companies have been able to update to this new modality, coordinating meetings (some in-person, others via Zoom, Skype, Google Meet, among other digital platforms). The same Ivanti firm highlights the situation of companies, according to its recent study, 13% of surveyed employees want to return to the office.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Ivanti conducted a survey of more than 4,500 employees from different global firms and found that seven out of 10 choose to work from anywhere and at any time before getting a promotion, while opting for telecommuting (30%), the modality hybrid (42%) and from anywhere in the world while traveling (15%). Only 13% want to return to the office.

    Remote work or its combination with in-person work during the week, which became known as hybrid, is positioning itself in the corporate world. In this regard, companies can close their offices if their entire payroll is working remotely, reduce the need for space for staff shifts that must be present a few days a week, or do not have to invest in more facilities or furniture if they are growing.

    It is worth noting that there are also benefits for collaborators. In this sense, Tigo also prepared a study called “Consumer Guide 2022, a world inside the house”, detailing that Telework continues to be the preference of Ticos.

    Computer security as the main problem

    Gartner, an information technology research and consulting company, recently indicated that the hybrid formula (working at home and part-time in the office) is preferred. 32% of collaborators in the world prefer it for the coming years.

    The company noted that when people are away from the office, they are 26 times more likely to fall into hackers’ traps such as phishing, clicking on links to fake sites containing malware.

    The cybersecurity firm Eset warns about flaws in security controls, configurations and bad practices: not activating multifactor authentication mechanisms, incorrect assignment of permissions and access, use of outdated systems and browsers, weak passwords, unprotected cloud services, among others.

    Costa Rica is part of the best destinations

    Some time ago, the digital platform Netspick, made a study that showed that the most attractive places for digital nomads are those in which special visas for them were recently approved, as is the case of Melbourne, Dubai, Sydney, Tallinn and San Jose, Costa Rica. Costa Rica is also in seventh place in the InsureMyTrip ranking, published by Forbes, which selected the ten best places for digital nomads.

    “Resonance Costa Rica” is the ideal place for nomads

    If you dream of working online or are already a digital nomad, Resonance is a place for you, where you will practice your productivity remotely, totally surrounded by a tropical paradise, and an environment of leading a conscious life and people who have plans similar to yours.

    In Resonance, the most attracted are entrepreneurs, digital nomads and with a vision of the future, there the spaces are opportune to generate greater productivity and joy at work, as well as concentration and relaxation to boost creativity.

    Resonance coworking is more than having comfortable spaces, with high-speed internet. Everyone stays in one vibration, with a holistic balance of work, life, wellness, play, and relationship. Resonance offers nurturing environments, even on the beach in Costa Rica’s lush jungle paradise.

    Living in connection with nature, supported by a conscious community and with access to daily wellness programs and enriching experiences, you will feel completely healthy, happy and complete. There are multiple work areas, also a conference room, a restaurant with cafeteria services to your liking.

    If you are a Digital Nomad and want to go to Costa Rica, and want a different experience in your life, Resonance is the best option, to learn more about Resonance enter to their website www.resonancecr.com or follow them on their Instagram account: @resonance.costarica.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMaria Donaire TCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleFor Every ¢1,000 Tico Consumers Spend Only ¢115 On “Tastes” Such As Entertainment And Leisure
    Next articleDolphin Stranded on Jacó Beach Was Due to the Animal’s Agony, says Marine Biologist
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Dolphin Stranded on Jacó Beach Was Due to the Animal’s Agony, says Marine Biologist

    Experts ask people to contact authorities such as SINAC when they observe these eventualities and to avoid contact with the species
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER