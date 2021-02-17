More
    Search
    Awareness
    Updated:

    Teenagers Debate “Sexting” Practices and Its Implications

    Protecting Tico youth from online dangers

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Coronavirus Accelerated Arrival of Fourth Industrial Revolution in Costa Rica

    The Pandemic caused by the Coronavirus accelerated the arrival of the fourth industrial revolution in Costa Rica, based on...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Experts in Recruitment and Selection of Personnel will Give Free Workshops on Employability in Costa Rica

    For people seeking to enter the labor market, the Castro Carazo University will offer talks and employability workshops, given...
    Read more
    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Teenagers Debate “Sexting” Practices and Its Implications

    Through memes and speaking in the language of social networks, boys and girls who use Instagram in our country discussed "sexting"
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Through memes and speaking in the language of social networks, boys and girls who use Instagram in our country discussed “sexting” and its implications for them, including sensitive issues such as legal consequences and gender inequality.

    The debate was promoted by the Sexteen campaign of the PANIAMOR Foundation, which reached 9 out of 10 people reported on Instagram in Costa Rica between 13 and 17 years old, through the account @ememescr.

    But what is sexting?

    It is the practice of sending and receiving messages with sexual content, including images, through technological means. Its name comes from the mixture of the English words “sex” (sex) and “texting” (text messages); and it is a widespread practice among peers in people of all ages.

    The Sexteen campaign included PANIAMOR to better understand the interactions of minors with digital technologies and, in turn, improve their dialogue processes with other adolescents to raise awareness about the consequences of this practice.

    Sexteen conceives the practice of sexting as part of the exploration of sexuality and the lives of many people, that is, without judging, much less attacking the adolescents who do it or have done it at some point.

    Dangerous situations and Safe use

    “Although the risk of being exposed to dangerous situations is always latent when we interact with technologies, as a society we must promote empathetic and horizontal information spaces so that they learn to make a safe use that not only allows them to prevent and respond faced with manifestations of violence online, but also that it opens opportunities for them to be and feel part of a community”, explains Mariam Carpio, director of the Fundación PANIAMOR’s Technological Culture Program.

    In this way, through memes and direct information, dialogue was fostered and a debate was generated in which both girls and boys gave their opinions about rights on the Internet and about the responsibilities and consequences of their actions – share their own images and of other people -. Relationships and the responsibility of those who trust and those who receive trust was one of the most discussed topics.

    The Sexteen campaign was developed through the Instagram page @ememescr by the Programa Cultura Tecnológica de Fundación PANIAMOR, together with students from the School of Collective Communication of the University of Costa Rica and was funded by The Fund to End Violence Against Children.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    SourceTCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleGet to Know “Pura Vida Humans”, the Experiences of the Tico Family that Sold Everything to Travel Through Costa Rica
    Next articleExperts in Recruitment and Selection of Personnel will Give Free Workshops on Employability in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Coronavirus Accelerated Arrival of Fourth Industrial Revolution in Costa Rica

    The Pandemic caused by the Coronavirus accelerated the arrival of the fourth industrial revolution in Costa Rica, based on...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Tico Chamber of Commerce Supports the Elimination of the Vehicle Circulation Restriction on Weekends

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    The businessmen grouped in the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce agreed to support the decision for eliminating the vehicle circulation restriction on weekends. In...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Urges the Americas to Eliminate Child Labor

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica today called on the Americas to become the first region in the world free of child labor, in a virtual event held...
    Read more

    Entrepreneurs Join with Unions in Limon to Support Construction of the Water Park

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    The need to promote the establishment of industries and businesses in Limón, demographically the youngest province in the country, led national and local business...
    Read more

    Tico Municipalities must Protest Restrictions on Beaches, Say Deputies

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    The municipalities of Garabito and Quepos received a ministerial resolution to comply with established sanitary measures on the access to beaches by tourists. The...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years