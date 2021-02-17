For people seeking to enter the labor market, the Castro Carazo University will offer talks and employability workshops, given by professionals in the areas of Human Resources, Selection and Recruitment of personnel, from Monday, February 22 to February 26.

The activities are aimed at the general public, however, a special invitation is made to people looking for their first job, those who are working but wish to improve their current conditions, or those who are without work, to offer them updating tools in key aspects of job placement.

“With the development of these learning spaces, we seek to support the entire national population so that it is trained and manages to enhance its professional profile through key and strategic efforts. In addition, the knowledge that the participants will receive will allow them to have greater opportunities to find a job in which they develop their essential skills and strengthen them,” said Eugenia Bustamante, Director of Business Engagement at Castro Carazo University.

Lectures and workshops will be delivered through Zoom at no cost

To participate, it is essential to register through the University’s Facebook, where you will also find detailed information on each talk.

The schedule of activities is as follows:

• Monday February 22, 11:00 a. m. Talk: “Structuring the Effective Curriculum”.

• Monday, February 22, 3:00 p.m. m. Talk: “First Job, where do I start?”

• Monday, February 22, 6:00 p.m. m. Talk: “Tips for working in changing and constantly evolving environments”.

• Tuesday, February 23, 6:00 p.m. m. Workshop: “Create your Curriculum with Castro Carazo”.

• Wednesday, February 24, 6:00 p.m. m. Talk: “Competences, capacities and abilities that can improve your employment opportunities”.

• Thursday, February 25, 11:00 a.m. m. Talk: “Personal Brand and LinkedIn social network.”

• Thursday, February 25, 6:00 p.m. m. Talk: “Tips for a Virtual Interview”.

• Friday, February 26, 6:00 p.m. m. Workshop: “Potentialize your Curriculum in Digital Job Exchanges”.

Valuable guidance

“It is essential that those who accompany us make the most of the opportunity to receive, from experts, such valuable information that will guide them on the steps to follow in the search for employment, what are the elements to which we must pay greater attention at the moment to develop a curriculum, and even the most appropriate way to create a profile on the LinkedIn social network, without neglecting a key issue such as knowing how to face a virtual job interview, just to mention some topics that will be covered “, Bustamante added.