More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Coronavirus Accelerated Arrival of Fourth Industrial Revolution in Costa Rica

    Products created in 3D printers, websites and chatbots are some of the developments created by Tico inventors

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Coronavirus Accelerated Arrival of Fourth Industrial Revolution in Costa Rica

    The Pandemic caused by the Coronavirus accelerated the arrival of the fourth industrial revolution in Costa Rica, based on...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Experts in Recruitment and Selection of Personnel will Give Free Workshops on Employability in Costa Rica

    For people seeking to enter the labor market, the Castro Carazo University will offer talks and employability workshops, given...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Get to Know “Pura Vida Humans”, the Experiences of the Tico Family that Sold Everything to Travel Through Costa Rica

    Showing the world the beauties of Costa Rica from a family perspective and through real experiences, encouraged Roselyn Carrillo...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The Pandemic caused by the Coronavirus accelerated the arrival of the fourth industrial revolution in Costa Rica, based on the use of technological tools and services. E-commerce, telework, telemedicine and virtual education have experienced accelerated adoption in the last month, where even Costa Ricans have launched their own developments and innovations. Mobile applications and national websites, as well as the production of goods and inputs through nanotechnology and 3D printing, are some examples of this situation.

    Some brilliant examples

    Scientists and students from the University of Costa Rica, the National University and the Technological Institute created, using plastic polymer printers, known as 3D, protective masks, parts for respirators and capsules for the intubation of patients, which have served for the care of the emergency.

    In turn, the national companies Xenith Group and Grupo Babel, launched chatbots, which allow Costa Ricans to carry out automatic checks based on apps accessible through WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, which, through artificial intelligence fundamentals, provide guidance on the possibility of having contracted Coronavirus .

    Health and education

    In the health and education sector, there has been a massification of videoconferencing and collaboration tools, allowing health centers to offer teleconsultations, as well as schools, colleges and universities, especially private ones, to offer virtual education to their students.

    This has been possible thanks to the giants of the technological world such as Microsoft, or and Amazon, decided to temporarily release their collaboration tools, Teams, Webex, Chrime, respectively, for free.

    Agriculture

    An example is CoopeVictoria, an association of coffee growers and sugarcane producers in Costa Rica, who migrated to telework through the Microsoft Teams application, as well as the 1,400 students from Lincoln School who receive classes through this software.

    Goods and services

    The goods and services sector has benefited from the expansion of electronic commerce, given the impossibility of moving to shopping centers, restaurants, stores and warehouses, as a result of measures such as the sanitary vehicle restriction, which prevents the transfer of people in certain hours and that limits the operation of shops.

    That is why e-commerce stores already established in the country such as Unimart.com, TiendasUniversal, GolloTienda and TiendasEkono, expanded their catalog of goods and services to include products that were not sold before the health emergency, such as groceries, personal hygiene items and cleaning at home.

    SMEs

    For small and medium-sized companies (SMEs), local options have been released to enter online sales, through free tools such as Oriolmarket and Nidux, which help to incorporate them into the world of electronic commerce.

    Telecommunications

    For all this to work properly, it is necessary to ensure the continuity of fixed and mobile telecommunications services, as well as monitoring and attention to the opportunity of breakdowns to ensure the connectivity of Costa Ricans.

    For this, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Telecommunications created an advisory panel with the main telcos that operate in Costa Rica to, if necessary, buy international bandwidth and output or redistribute local data and Internet traffic, to maintain adequate service.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceJohnny Castro
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleExperts in Recruitment and Selection of Personnel will Give Free Workshops on Employability in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Coronavirus Accelerated Arrival of Fourth Industrial Revolution in Costa Rica

    The Pandemic caused by the Coronavirus accelerated the arrival of the fourth industrial revolution in Costa Rica, based on...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    More Than 42,500 People Have Already Received the Complete Dose against COVID-19 in Costa Rica

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    As of the previous week, in Costa Rica, 42,553 people had completed the COVID-19 vaccination protocol. This means that they received the two doses...
    Read more

    COVID-19 Vaccination and Pregnancy

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Having such a novel vaccine for covid-19 in times of Pandemic makes it difficult for a woman who is pregnant or breastfeeding whether to...
    Read more

    Physical Fitness at Home and Outdoors Will be the Trend This Year

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    “In addition to the ease and accessibility they offer to exercise anytime
    Read more

    Costa Rica is Still Free of COVID-19 Variants Detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The most recent sequencing of complete SARS-CoV-2 genomes, prepared by the Costa Rican Institute for Research and Education in Nutrition and Health (Inciensa), ruled...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years