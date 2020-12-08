Through advice, consultancy, knowledge transfer and development on issues such as digital services, infocommunications, telecommunications and electricity, an agreement between the Municipal Development and Advisory Institute (IFAM) and Grupo ICE seeks to create intelligent and technological cantons.

The agreement includes the transformation of both cantons and local governments, and for this, IFAM and Grupo ICE must allocate human and financial resources for training and advice. The institutions indicated that the agreement will be executed through specific agreements, which will be established in accordance with the current legal system.

“We seek that citizens have universal access to technology in their cantons; We live in a connected world and must comply with a democratic and public access principle”, said Marcela Guerrero, IFAM’s executive president.

According to Guerrero, in an intelligent canton you can carry out digital procedures, have access to the Internet in public spaces, have surveillance cameras to guarantee security and with more sustainable urban development.

Among the areas of interest of the agreement are: energy efficiency, smart metering to manage energy and water; Wifi for public spaces, evolution of urban development, electrical charging points in strategic spaces and LED lighting in public lighting.

Optimizing resources

Irene Cañas, executive president of the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) pointed out: “This agreement represents a fundamental synergy to promote the digitization of the Municipal Regime.” For her, taking advantage of technological tools allows optimizing resources and facilitating the lives of citizens.