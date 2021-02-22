More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    Take Me To The Beach! 5 Great Cocktails You Need to Try in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Take Me To The Beach! 5 Great Cocktails You Need to Try in Costa Rica

    So whether you’re just daydreaming or the trip is so close you can taste it, here are six of the best beach cocktails you simply have to try when you’re in Costa Rica.
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyBeleida Delgado -

    NASA Publishes Spectacular Images of the Arrival of “Perseverance” Space Probe to Mars

    NASA published images on Friday showing the spectacular descent of its Perseverance exploration vehicle to the surface of Mars,...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Municipalities Analyze Ways to Help Tourism Companies Affected by the Pandemic

    The National Union of Local Governments (UNGL), to help in the reactivation of the tourism industry at the local levels.
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Whilst travel might be off the menu for the time being, we can still dream. Costa Rica is a sun-soaked paradise where sandy beaches stretch as far as the eye can see, and in the midst of this colder-than-ever winter we’re having, a bit of sun is starting to sound great! Travelling is an opportunity to see the sights, soak up some culture and experiment with the local flavors, and Costa Rica’s famed beach-side bars offer an opportunity to combine all these activities.

    So whether you’re just daydreaming or the trip is so close you can taste it, here are six of the best beach cocktails you simply have to try when you’re in Costa Rica.

    Guaro

    Guaro is the Costa Rican national liquor. It’s produced from raw cane sugar, similar to rum but sweeter. Costa Ricans have come up with plenty of ways to drink guaro and it’s a centrepoint of many of their most delicious cocktails. What makes guaro special is that it’s so hard to find outside of Costa Rica. These flavors will come to represent your trip – bring a bottle home if you want a nostalgic cocktail.

    1) Guaro Sour

    Guaro is the Costa Rican national liquor. It’s produced from raw cane sugar, similar to rum but sweeter. Just like Cuba is the home of the mojito, the guaro sour is at the heart of Costa Rican bar culture.

    A perfect guaro sour consists of guaro, a splash of club soda, a teaspoonful of sugar to ease that alcohol taste, and it comes garnished with a mint leaf and a slice of lime. Drink this over ice when the heat becomes too much, it’s intoxicatingly refreshing.

    2) Jaguar Colada

    If a guaro sour is a little too much for you (or it’s just time to slow down) this Costa Rican take on the pina colada could be up your street. This fruity, creamy cocktail is almost a meal in itself.

    The jaguar colada consists of guaro, passionfruit juice and coconut cream – served over ice this cocktail is sweet and refreshing and tastes perfect on the beach. Thanks to the presence of the mixers, it’s less alcoholic than a guaro sour so it’s a good choice to mix things up. As a side note, Costa Rican passion fruit juice – known as maracuyá – is better than anything you’ve tasted at home. It’s so fruity and fresh!

    3) Chiliguaro

    If you’re feeling a little more adventurous on day two in Costa Rica, a chiliguaro is a hot cocktail that brings together the summery beach flavors and the Latin American spice. This cocktail was born in the Playas Del Coco in northwestern Costa Rica but it’s fast grown into a national sensation.

    The chiliguaro is made up of guaro and a generous mixer of tomato juice. Add a splash of tabasco and a twist of lime in there and you’ve got a fantastic Costa Rican take on the Bloody Mary. The guaro pairs perfectly with the heat of the tabasco, turning this into a sweet and spicy sensation that’s great any time of day!

    4) Pura Vida

    Pura vida – pure life! This  Costa Rican cocktail truly is an elixir of life and it’s guaranteed to inject some energy into your veins. Pura vida is also a national catchphrase, and can mean hello and goodbye across the country – think of it like a Latin aloha that exemplifies the lazy beach lifestyle you’ll find here.

    To make a pura vida, combine guaro with equal parts triple sec and grenadine and then splash in some orange juice and pineapple juice. Garnished with mint, this is a perfect beach-friendly cocktail that’s fruity and fresh.

    5) Colada Fresco

    A pitcher of colada fresco goes down great with friends. This cocktail is sweet and nutty – perfect in the sunshine. To create this cocktail, combine guano with coconut milk and fresh-chopped pineapple. This thick mixture can be watered down to create a lush, smoothie-like texture and then sweetened with agave as a finishing touch.

    Wrapping Up

    Whilst the beach is the land of the cocktail, Costa Rica has a great culture surrounding fresh fruit juice as well as microbreweries so there’s something for everyone. But travelling is all about exploring local flavors so these Costa Rican cocktails have to be on the menu.

    Lauren Groff is a writer at Ukwritings.com and Academized.com. She loves to travel and write about her discoveries of food and culture along the way. You can read more of her work at Stateofwriting.com writing service.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com
    SourceTCRN Staff https://thecostaricanews.com/ Beleida Delgado
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleNASA Publishes Spectacular Images of the Arrival of “Perseverance” Space Probe to Mars
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Take Me To The Beach! 5 Great Cocktails You Need to Try in Costa Rica

    So whether you’re just daydreaming or the trip is so close you can taste it, here are six of the best beach cocktails you simply have to try when you’re in Costa Rica.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica Leads Tourism Promotion for the Bicentennial of Central America

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Ministers of Tourism, together with authorities from the private tourism sector of Central America and the Dominican Republic, held the LXII Ordinary Meeting of...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Will Apply 20 Specific Institutional Measures to Reactivate Tourism

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica announced today 20 measures for the relief and reactivation of tourism, among which stand out gradual opening to the Chinese market, tourism...
    Read more

    “Pura Vida Humans”, Experiences of Tico Family that Sold Everything to Travel Through Costa Rica

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Showing the world the beauties of Costa Rica from a family perspective and through real experiences, encouraged Roselyn Carrillo and Richard Carr to sell...
    Read more

    Tortuguero National Park Recorded 186 Species of Birds

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    A group of 70 people participated this past weekend in the fourth bird count of Tortuguero National Park.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years