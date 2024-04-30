Symphony Orchestra Will Present Great Classics in Two Concerts at the National Theater of Costa Rica

The National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica will present its III Official Season Concert this month under the baton of American Mark Laycock as guest conductor and violinist Simone Porter as soloist.

The public will be able to enjoy great classics such as Mihail Glinka’s Ruslan and Ludmilla Overture, Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto and P. I. Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, as part of the selection process for the next chief conductor.Both concerts of the Official Season will take place at the National Theater this Friday, May 3 at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, May 5 at 10:30 a.m.

A historic year

“We are experiencing a historic year for the National Music Center, since we are in the process of selecting the future head of the National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica.

“The official season concerts allow us, as an institution, to evaluate the work week, rehearsals, talks, master classes and the concerts of the candidate directors,” said Ricardo José Chaves, general director of the National Music Center.

The guests

Maestro MarckLaycock performed for the last time in Costa Rica with the National Symphony Orchestra during the IX Official Season Concert 2022.Laycock has conducted more than 2,000 works in performances with orchestras in London, Paris, Moscow, kyiv, Montreal, Philadelphia, Bogotá, Mexico City, Seoul, and Taipei, among others.

In the case of the violinist, she has participated with orchestras of the caliber of the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic; and under the baton of renowned directors, including StéphaneDenève and Gustavo Dudamel.

Tickets on sale

Tickets can be purchased through the National Theater website and box office. Each ticket has a value ranging from ¢7,500 to ¢19,000, depending on the location selected.

Rehearsals for this Third Season Concert have been held since April 25 at the National Music Center and culminate with the general rehearsal on May 3 in the morning.