Sun, Fun, and Home Fixes for Summer

It can seem like there is no end to the summer home fixes you need to get around to. But making sure your home is safe in summer is just as important as in winter. Storms and heat can damage the house and cause safety issues. Fortunately, these issues aren’t hard to rectify.

Take Care of Pesky Pests

If there’s one thing you can bank on during summer, it’s pests! Spiders, mice, and ants are common in many countries. Often, it’s a case of laying down something like ant bait to catch the little critters. But it may be the case that there is a looming infestation. An infestation of anything can cause major issues. In this case, it is best to book an experienced exterminator to get rid of whatever issues you are facing. Or your summer could be about to be completely ruined.

Home Fixes for Summer Includes the Gutters

One of the most overlooked parts of a modern home is the gutters. But the gutters are critical to the safety of your home. They ensure water runs off where it should, and prevents it from getting into your house. You may think summer won’t cause any issues. But there are over 16 million storms per year all over the world, most in summer. The wind and rain from storms causes blockages in the gutters and this can lead to all kinds of issues that can damage the house.

Check Your Ceiling Fans

How about this heat? Summer can get extremely hot, even when you don’t expect it! Cooling systems such as HVAC are expensive, but fans can do a pretty good job. Floor fans are pretty easy to keep clean and efficient. But don’t forget about the ceiling fans. Being on the ceiling, they’re pretty much out of sight and out of mind. However, like everything else, they can get dusty, which can affect their performance. So hold your nose, cover your eyes, and get up there!

Don’t Forget the Decking and Patio

Does anything say summer more than lazy weekends on your patio or decking? Enjoying your view alone in tranquil peace or with your family is what life is for. But after a few months of neglect, patios and decking can become dangerous. To help with this, you may need to get outside and spend some time fixing them up. Check for cracked pavers and buckled wood. You don’t want to trip. Quick sanding will prevent splinters. How about a power wash?

Fun Home Fixes for Summer

Making your home safe for the summer doesn’t have to be chore after chore. There are quite a few fun activities you can do to fix up some things. You can even get the family involved, too:

Dig out your bicycles and clean them for some family exercise and fun.

Consider installing a shed or treehouse for the children to play.

A soft play area provides a safe and secure place for toddlers to get outside.

Working on a hobby project is a special way to bond with the kids.

The family can get together and prepare a BBQ meal for a hot summer’s day.

Clearing the yard makes space for fun activities such as bouncy castles.

You can bank on treasured memories by making a family fire pit in the garden.

Any one of these small projects can make a huge difference to how you enjoy your house in the summer. At the very least, the kids will have something to do while enjoying their time off school.

Check for Peeling Paint

Does anyone really want to be outside painting in the sun? As tedious and wearing as this job can be, it will make a big difference. It might be best to start this task in early summer before it gets too hot, and keep an eye out for rain, too! On a serious note, a fresh coat of paint will add a bit of life to a tired-looking home. You can also take care of cracked and peeling paint. Peeling paint can be hazardous as children will eat it or breathe in the dust, which could contain lead!

Service the HVAC System

We’ve mentioned cooling earlier. Fans are excellent at keeping you cool, but they aren’t the most efficient. Fans don’t cool the air; they just push warm air out of the way and add some cooler air. HVAC systems are much better as they actually cool the air in the room. However, they require a lot of maintenance. And you don’t want your cooling system breaking down in the middle of summer! At the least, replace the filters. A professional can also clean the ducts.

Aesthetic Home Fixes for Summer

Painting your home can give it a new lease of life for the summer. Given that we spend over 60% of our time at home, more in the summer, it just makes sense to make it feel somewhere you want to be. Small tasks such as cleaning the windows, cleaning the garden, and buying new outdoor furniture will help you accomplish this. Some experts agree that it helps to think of your garden, patio, and decking as extra rooms and decorate them accordingly to enjoy them.

Book a Roofing Inspection

Finally, but by no means the least important, you must take care of the roof. Do you really want dripping and leaks, foundational issues, and the chance of collapse? These are all possibilities if you don’t take care of the roof. Of course, this can be expensive and dangerous. But there is no price you can put on the safety of your family and the integrity of your house. You can check the roof yourself to save money. But don’t attempt to fix anything. It’s best to consult an expert.

Summary

Taking care of pests such as ants is among the most necessary home fixes for summer. But you can also do fun activities such as installing a treehouse! Also, don’t forget the roof inspection.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR