Studies Confirm That Natural Immunity from Covid19 is Equal to or Greater Than that Provided by the Vaccine

Evidence shows that naturally acquired immunity is equal to or more robust and superior to existing vaccines against Covid-19. For this reason, a large number of doctors request the bodily integrity of people who already had Covid-19 to decide for themselves whether to get vaccinated or not.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, for example, was ahead and wrong in her statement published in October 2020 that “there is no evidence of a long-lasting protective immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 after a natural infection” and that “the consequence of diminishing immunity would represent a risk for vulnerable populations in the indefinite future”, as there were still not enough studies.

Immunology and Virology 101 have taught us for more than a century that natural immunity confers protection against proteins in the outer coat of a respiratory virus, and not just one, for example, the peak glycoprotein of SARS-CoV-2.

Strong evidence



There is strong evidence for the persistence of antibodies. Even the CDC recognizes natural immunity for chicken pox and measles, mumps and rubella, but strangely not for Covid-19.

The vaccinated have (very high) viral loads similar to the unvaccinated, and the vaccinated are equally infectious. Riemersma et al. also reports data from Wisconsin corroborating how vaccinated individuals who become infected with the Delta variant can potentially transmit SARS-CoV-2 to others (vaccinated and unvaccinated).

This worrying situation that those vaccinated are infectious and transmit the virus emerged in seminal articles on nosocomial outbreaks by Chau et al, the outbreak in a hospital in Finland, and the outbreak in a hospital in Israel.

Leaky vaccines



These studies also revealed that personal protective equipment (PPE) and masks were essentially ineffective in the healthcare setting. Once again, Marek’s disease in chickens and the vaccination situation explain what we are potentially facing with these leaky vaccines: increased transmission, faster transmission, and “hotter” variants.

In addition, existing immunity must be assessed prior to any vaccination, using an accurate, reliable antibody test (or T-cell immunity test) or based on documentation of a previous infection (a previous positive antigen test or PCR). Such would be a proof of immunity that is equal to that of vaccination and the immunity must have the same social status as any vaccine-induced immunity.

This will work to mitigate social anxiety with these forced vaccination mandates and social upheaval due to job loss, denial of social privileges, etc. Separating the vaccinated and unvaccinated in a society has no medical or scientific support.