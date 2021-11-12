Diet Is Vital For The Treatment Of Diabetes

Diabetes is a disease that interferes with glucose metabolism. It is classified into several types such as type 1, type 2 diabetes, among others. This condition influences the process and functionality of insulin in our metabolism, since there is a deterioration in the specific cells of the pancreas where this hormone is produced. Or, a development of resistance to it or an abnormal secretion of it.

The role of insulin is extensive. For example, together with other hormones they maintain glucose homeostasis in our body and other metabolic functions. It is false to claim that diet is the cure for diabetes, since diet cannot regenerate the cells of the pancreas that produce insulin. Furthermore, we cannot find insulin in our food to function as a determining hormone in the metabolic balance of the body; however, diet is a great ally for the treatment of diabetes.

Quality of life



In diabetes care, the role of the nutrition professional is to help you carry out adequate food management in terms of caloric balance, food quality and in collaboration with medical treatment, all in a comprehensive way and with the purpose of offering quality life to the patient.

Nutritional intervention



Without nutritional intervention the patient will not have the same quality of life. Obesity is one of the reasons for an increased risk of diabetes and if it already exists, an eating plan is vital for weight reduction.

For the type 1 diabetic, the objective is to monitor and coordinate the caloric intake both in time and in quantity with the appropriate dose of insulin. In type 2 diabetes, the focus is on weight loss and addressing the much higher prevalence of risk factors (hypertension, dyslipidemia, obesity) and cardiovascular disease in this population.

Many of the reasons why a patient should go hand in hand with a professional in Nutrition, is precisely the knowledge of the reaction that the body has with respect to the foods they are used to eating.

Optimal balance in the body



On the other hand, a nutritional plan is ideal to educate the patient in better eating habits and maintain an optimal balance in the body, as well as to learn to self-manage their disease by obtaining an adequate balance of blood glucose, as long as be a support to medical treatment.

There are many risks if this disease is not treated correctly, including death or one of the many complications it has: diabetic nephropathy, eye problems, and of course diabetic ketoacidosis.

The latter is accompanied by nausea and vomiting. Abdominal pain can be intense and simulate acute pancreatitis, if insulin is insufficient in the body, generating hyperglycemia at the same time. For these reasons and many others, it is vitally important to be in treatment with the correct professionals and a comprehensive approach.