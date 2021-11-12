21 Trends That Will Transform the Future of Work

Accelerated changes, driven especially by the health crisis, which has impacted worldwide, reaching economic and social sectors, has reinforced the relevance of technological transformation at each point of contact, and in turn generating a change in habits and behaviors, aspects that influence the world of work in the same way.

These changes impact the main labor forces, which already maintained an evolutionary rhythm, but which has accelerated so rapidly that it has proposed a high degree of uncertainty for both companies and candidates and has promoted the appearance of new trends.

“At ManpowerGroup we discovered that the forces that shape the world of work remain, but with the new reality they have important changes that enable 21 very marked trends to exist. Recognizing these trends and how they modify work and the workforce enables companies to prepare to retain the best talent and promote working conditions that provide them in the future”, commented Andrés Soto, Guatemala manager for ManpowerGroup. 21 transformative trends in talent and the future of work: ManpowerGroup, a global leader in innovative human capital services and solutions, analyzes the trends that will continue to impact the world of work through changing demographics, individual choices, customer sophistication, technological revolution and emerging trends:

Trend # 1: Skills Shortage – The global talent shortage is expected to result in 85 million unfilled positions by 2030. Demand for technical and human skills will continue to grow, while management jobs, hospitality and legal / business support will decline.

Trend # 2: Growing Polarization Demands Companies to Stand Up and Speak Out – Increasing social tension and greater recognition of inequality, especially racial inequality, will demand more transparency from organizations around human capital, diversity and inclusion as keys to recovery and growth.

Trend # 3: Rapid Growth in Remote Work – Creation of an in-demand workforce, hybrid work models, and detached / independent work are on the rise.

Trend # 4: Accelerating Gender Gap – Women are disproportionately affected by the social and economic crises due to the pandemic. They are overrepresented in job losses in sectors such as retail, leisure and entertainment, hospitality, and are underrepresented in growth sectors such as technology, operations and logistics.

Trend # 5: The new hierarchy of individual needs demands / calls for greater flexibility, autonomy and choice – Concern for health, job security and skill development, along with flexibility to achieve the best mix and balance Responsibilities at work and at home will be shared by both individuals and organizations.

Trend # 6: The importance of health and well-being, both physical and emotional, with levels of employer responsibility never seen before – This requires a larger HR role, with more duties of care, including ways to help employees disconnect.

Trend # 7: Omnipresence of Digital Action – The increasing adoption of social media and virtual communities is modifying and enabling new ways of interacting anywhere, any way, and at any time.

Trend # 8: Employees as Consumers with Greater Demands for Transparency and Fairness – Within the organization, with the emergence of a new employer / employee relationship that reflects what workers want and from employees, customers, and communities to organizations act as global citizens and stewards of the environment.

Trend # 9: Continuing Human Machine Co-evolution – The acceleration of automation at scale driven by 5G will power the skills revolution, transform industries and drive increased productivity, with higher wages and more new collar jobs.

Trend # 10: Every company must become a technology company – The growth of cyber and remote work means that every company must be a technology company in order to compete and create more value.

Trend # 11: Technology will allow individuals and employers to learn more about managing wellness and productivity – Organizations must be able to answer new questions about data ownership and transparency, as trust and ethics are increasingly seen as a basic need.

Trend # 12: The rise of digital disruptors and digitization of the customer experience – The growth of new sectors, such as telemedicine, will drive changes in personalization and on-demand, remote, contactless solutions, bringing together the best of technology and human skills.

Trend # 13: (R) Evolution of Education – Individuals and organizations will drive on demand, microcertification, e-learning and cloud coaching at scale, providing new solutions for the skills revolution.

Trend # 14: Accelerating Workforce Strategy and Strategic Talent Management – In a race to optimize the workforce mix and achieve competitive advantage, organizations will seek more internal, personalized and customer-centric solutions consumer, as well as new operating models for future agility that redefines the workplace and the worker.

Trend # 15: Data Centricity Increases Demand for AI-Based Assessments and Solutions – Results produce meaningful insights, insights, and actions that can drive data-driven behavioral changes, helping organizations predict performance now people better understand their abilities and potential.

Trend # 16: Supply Chain Resilience, Creating Connected Ecosystems and Platforms – Supply chain resilience and supplier consolidation will be critical to mitigating uncertainty and managing risk.

Trend # 17: Renewed demands on leaders – Lead with empathy and digital agility, being part of the promoter of the green agreement and climate action regardless of the sector, with a focus on recovery and sustainability.

Trend # 18: A recovery revolution with the rise of healthcare technology, educational technology, green technology and the ‘Amazonization’ of healthcare – The largest global vaccination program in decades will lead to new cooperation , functions, skills, rhythm of production and definition of the last mile healthcare provision. There will be growing demand for medical supplies, distribution, biometrics, and talent.

Trend # 19: Pivot to progress, Pivot towards progress – Emergence of greater business agility, where the most affected sectors are reinventing themselves.

Trend # 20: Expanded Consumption of Work – Expectations of new opportunities and advancements, coupled with a seamless and personalized virtual experience at work and home, will be a new reality in the post-Covid digitized world.

Trend # 21: Zero Net Employment Emerges as the Epitome of Responsible Corporate Governance, Social, and Environmental Factors – As skill needs change more rapidly, the best employers will commit to achieving a zero net balance in employment positions. job. Every time companies restructure and jobs are lost, new ones will be created and people will be retrained to fill new roles within or outside the organization.