Smart Workspaces: Trends for Back to Office in 2022

Flexibility between face-to-face and remote work environments will be a functional reality next year thanks to IoT and wireless IT connections.

When the digital migration of offices began, employee concerns turned to adapting their homes to perform work tasks as efficiently as possible. Meanwhile, corporations and companies focused on having the technology necessary for high-speed data exchange and providing a secure environment for staff that had to work in a hybrid environment.

Today, companies and leaders are focusing their efforts on adapting workplaces upon return from face-to-face work. But what will the future workplace look like when the full comeback occurs? How can we be prepared for today’s demands?

Flexibility of the work environment

Almost 2 years after the start of the pandemic, 44% of employees claim to have work flexibility from their company and believe that it is more productive to remain under this modality, according to a PageGroup survey. This percentage is significant, as it can define the future of company labor policies based on the preferences and priorities of employees in office environments.

A continuing trend is the rise of hybrid work to accommodate a mix of remote and office workers. However, the workspace must be innovated with technology that guarantees safety and advances in the transformations towards smart buildings. These networked infrastructures can adopt applications that automatically track and manage occupancy, cleaning staff, air quality, and user data protection. The companies will coordinate remote work with face-to-face work in smart buildings.

An intelligent workspace has the ability to implement the IoT for the new devices that accompany the tasks of the workers. In addition, this system helps IT administrators reduce the costs of managing separate networks by supporting a unified and interoperable infrastructure, which can offer mobile coverage, Wi-Fi and cloud services to satisfy flexibility needed by employees.

Dynamic network architecture

According to the study “The trip to the hybrid organization of NNT Data México”, the forecasts for 2022 point out that 53% of companies in Latin America will implement automation strategies, since 8 out of 10 organizations perceive these innovations as key to the future. However, some entrepreneurs lack the technology and tools to modernize their facilities into smart buildings. With a dynamic infrastructure such as CommScope’s Universal Connectivity Network (UCG), it is possible to achieve an optimal cabling design structure for flexible and efficient connectivity in corporate spaces.

The UCG implements Consolidation Points (CP) so that users get an easy connection to the central network. This versatile network also supports useful applications for compliance with health measures such as social distancing, while at the same time satisfying the myriad wireless connections of a company. Having these types of partners guarantees the productive stability of a company, since it speeds up changes and updates of jobs.

Productivity coordination

So far, I have identified a couple of key aspects of the return to the offices: flexible work environments and smart spaces to house employees. While the innovations required to achieve both goals may seem daunting, there is a third element that builds an ideal back-to-the-office workspace: coordination between on-site and remote work goals.

The best way to do this is to build spaces that can safely foster easy collaboration for both on-site and remote workers. The streamlined design will also reach the infrastructure level, where UCG improves management, minimizes network service outages, and reduces operating costs. Through these innovations, a virtual workspace is built with cloud services and connectivity available for all IT and OT devices, allowing for capacity for growth if new technologies are incorporated. The introduction and development of smart buildings would be ideal in monitoring the progress of a company’s goals, where the determining factor of success is increasing connectivity to Wi-Fi and 5G networks within a corporate environment, helping users to move your performance anywhere in and out of an office. Smart workplaces are the bridge to new ways of working, and CommScope will be poised to deliver the best infrastructure with dynamic networks like UCG -the solution to today’s connectivity needs that prepares workplaces for future challenge