This unique property has plenty of privacy, wildlife, fruit orchards, waterfalls and streams set on 250 acres. There is a Main House with a swimming pool, open kitchen, 4 bedrooms, and 4 bathrooms. There are two adjacent Guest House each with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Located 800 ft in elevation & a mile from the ocean, the property has a regular breeze and inspiring views all year round, all day long.

The environment feels less like a salty beach & more like a refreshing rainforest. Yet there are excellent beaches for family walks, horseback riding, and others for surfing – all within 10-20 minutes from our doorstep.

Toucans live in the trees around the house. It is not uncommon to see toucans daily. A wide array of wildlife lives in the property including howler monkeys, parrots, 3-toe sloth and many other species. During the rainy season, eagles perch nearby.

This property has many types of fruit trees including an orchard and depending on when you’re visiting, various fruits from the property are provided for your sampling.

If you’re ready for serious hiking and bring the appropriate gear, we can arrange a guide to take you through our pristine jungle to see what few people have the opportunity to see.

Amenities

Dishwasher

Hardwood Floors

Washer/Dryer

Covered Balcony

Cable/Satellite TV

Broadband Internet

Patio/Deck

Security Alarm

Central Air Conditioning

Gas Range Ocean View

River View

Mountain View

Wooded

Mountain Frontage

City Lights View

Exercise Area

Controlled Access

Swimming Pool

Sale: Greenleaf Costa Rica