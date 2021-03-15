More
    Scenic Viewpoint en Route to Irazú is Totally Renewed and Awaits You as of this Weekend

    For a breathtaking view of our natural beauty in all its splendor

    By TCRN STAFF
    Scenic Viewpoint en Route to Irazú is Totally Renewed and Awaits You as of this Weekend

    The Municipality of Oreamuno totally renewed the scenic viewpoint of Potrero Cerrado, on the route to the Irazú Volcano. It is a free space from where you can see the Durán Sanatorium and a large part of the Central Valley.

    In addition to the view, now you can buy local products at kiosks there. These will be operated by the Oreamuno Artisans Association, the Cot Development Association and the Cypress Development Association, as a bid to support the local industry.

    Generating opportunities in the Canton

    “We invested in signage and very soon we will build a second stage to give opportunity to more social organizations in the canton,” explained the local mayor, Erick Jiménez. To get to the site, visitors only have to take the road to the Irazú Volcano. The viewpoint is 7 kilometers from the Basilica of the Angels. Don’t miss out on this spectacular experience.

    SourceThomas Gomez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
