More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Scarlet Macaws Begin Their Nesting Season in Costa Rica Amid Multiple Threats

    Parrots will soon begin their nesting season 2021-2022, key to the continuity of the species

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    4
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    Despite the biological and tourist importance of Costa Rican Parrots, their trade, trafficking and looting are a latent risk. The concerns are mainly focused on the scarlet macaw, already declared in danger of extinction. For this reason, various environmental operations and even transit operations are being prepared.

    This species lives mainly in Garabito and Orotina and nests in the mangroves of Guacalillo and surrounding areas such as Carara, Jacó, Herradura, Bijagual. To regulate possible traffic or capture, the National System of Conservation Areas and the Traffic Police will maintain controls in the area.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    In danger

    It has been identified that there is a tendency to looting nests, as well as reducing their habitat. In addition, complaints continue to arrive from people who keep Scarlet Macaws illegally as pets, mainly in Orotina and Jacó.

    banner

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceThomas Gomez
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleJacó Impact Motivates Costa Rican Women: “Empowered, Resilient, Valuable”
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentGuillermo Agudelo -

    Scarlet Macaws Begin Their Nesting Season in Costa Rica Amid Multiple Threats

    Despite the biological and tourist importance of Costa Rican Parrots, their trade, trafficking and looting are a latent risk....
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER