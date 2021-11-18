More
    Jacó Impact Motivates Costa Rican Women: “Empowered, Resilient, Valuable”

    The Jacó Impact movement does not stop working on the motivation and education of the population

    By TCRN STAFF
    Yorgina Ureña, as a representative of Jacó Impact, has worked with an excellent team for her social movement, which has already been active for four years. It is always important to highlight the performance of those who represent great initiatives.

    Ureña, is a woman prepared in the social and educational area, she is also an athlete, professional surfing practitioner. Environmental, artisanal, educational and social aid have been the fundamental basis of Jacó Impact for those who live in Jacó and also foreigners.

    Activities that leave footprints

     On a weekly basis, the Jacó Impact team carries out activities for all types of audiences, from the smallest to the largest. There are courses for women who want to improve themselves, like for example “water woman”, dressmaking courses, the art of bartending and even voice-overs, animation and DJs.

    To commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, special talks are being held for women. It is a group process, called “Our stories, our resistances“, which is led by Dr. Angie Hernández R., a psychologist with a Feminist Perspective and extensive experience in developing processes with women to identify violence and seek their autonomy. Two talks have already been held on November 1st, 8th, and the next will be on November 15th and 22nd, in the Centro Cívico auditorium, from 1 to 4 P.M.

    The idea is always to create alliances for the community

    Jacó Impact continues with the invitation of the Central Pacific CCSS Integrated Network Directorate, for what is the new campaign that “Che se baña” and other institutions have, many people have collaborated in various ways, donating time and materials to carry out the Esperanza Camp, which has the purpose of giving support to the indigent population of the canton.

