Race Invites You to Practice Sports and Connect With Nature

The first edition of the cross-country category race: Mission Manoa Trail Run, will offer its participants the possibility of exercising while connecting with nature. The event is organized by the Arenal Manoa Hotel and offers distances of 6, 15 and 30 kilometers between the trails of the tourist destination, located in La Fortuna de San Carlos.

Renowned national runners



In addition, it will feature the participation of renowned national runners such as Junior Oporta, Jason Villalobos, Manuel Alfaro, Gabriela Herra and Ericka Renauld. “One of the great novelties of the competition is that Junior Oporta will make its debut in trail competitions, since to date it has excelled in asphalt races,” explained Alejandro Rojas, Marketing Manager of the competition.

The race will take place on Saturday, March 6th, at 6:00 a.m. Registrations have a cost of US $ 46.50 and will be available until February 18th. Arenal Manoa has the Save Travels recognition, which certifies compliance with world standards in health protocols.