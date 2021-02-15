More
    Search
    Sports & Games
    Updated:

    Race Invites You to Practice Sports and Connect With Nature

    Mission Manoa Trail Run will take place in La Fortuna de San Carlos and offers distances of 6, 15 and 30 kilometers

    By Beleida Delgado
    0
    0

    Must Read

    Sports & GamesBeleida Delgado -

    Race Invites You to Practice Sports and Connect With Nature

    The first edition of the cross-country category race: Mission Manoa Trail Run, will offer its participants the possibility of...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleCarlos Silva -

    ❤️ ❤️ #saintValentine´s day The Color of Love, The Language of the Soul ❤️ ❤️

    Today I invite you to examine yourself and discover what color is the love you feel for that person you have become your partner, or for your family and friends?
    Read more
    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Urges the Americas to Eliminate Child Labor

    Costa Rica today called on the Americas to become the first region in the world free of child labor,...
    Read more
    Beleida Delgado

    The first edition of the cross-country category race: Mission Manoa Trail Run, will offer its participants the possibility of exercising while connecting with nature. The event is organized by the Arenal Manoa Hotel and offers distances of 6, 15 and 30 kilometers between the trails of the tourist destination, located in La Fortuna de San Carlos.

    Renowned national runners


    In addition, it will feature the participation of renowned national runners such as Junior Oporta, Jason Villalobos, Manuel Alfaro, Gabriela Herra and Ericka Renauld. “One of the great novelties of the competition is that Junior Oporta will make its debut in trail competitions, since to date it has excelled in asphalt races,” explained Alejandro Rojas, Marketing Manager of the competition.

    The race will take place on Saturday, March 6th, at 6:00 a.m. Registrations have a cost of US $ 46.50 and will be available until February 18th. Arenal Manoa has the Save Travels recognition, which certifies compliance with world standards in health protocols.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous article❤️ ❤️ #saintValentine´s day The Color of Love, The Language of the Soul ❤️ ❤️
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Sports & GamesBeleida Delgado -

    Race Invites You to Practice Sports and Connect With Nature

    The first edition of the cross-country category race: Mission Manoa Trail Run, will offer its participants the possibility of...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Physical Fitness at Home and Outdoors Will be the Trend This Year

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    “In addition to the ease and accessibility they offer to exercise anytime
    Read more

    Best Online Casinos in Costa Rica for 2021

    Sports & Games TCRN STAFF -
    Searching for the best online casino to play at is not such an easy task. You need to take into consideration several aspects to perform the comparison and pick the best one
    Read more

    Athletes Will be Able to go to the Olympic Games With or Without Vaccination

    Sports & Games TCRN STAFF -
    The Olympic and Paralympic Games it would be extraordinary to vaccinate our athletes, but first we must cover the priority population, the population at risk,”
    Read more

    Tica Yokasta Valle Retains World Boxing Title

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Yokasta Valle retained her 105-pound title from the International Boxing Federation, after defeating the Japanese Sana Hazuki
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years