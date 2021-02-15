More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    “World Pulses Day”: Recognizing the Importance of Legumes as an Essential Global Food

    Remembering that Pulses are: chickpeas, dry beans, lentils, dry peas and lupins among others

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Municipality of San José Offers Free Environmental Courses for all Ticos

    "Attraction of butterflies", "Preparation of Organic Fertilizers", "Elaboration of Handmade Organic Soaps" as well as "Hydroponics and Hydroponic Gardens"...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Walk Five Days Through the Jungle and Get to Know the “Harvard” of Indigenous Medicine in Costa Rica

    Carrying out a cultural eco-tourism is possible thanks to the Koswak Usure agency, a group of indigenous Bribri who decided to show a little of their culture, the natural beauties of Talamanca, always with respect for traditions.
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    It Is Now Possible to Obtain Fast Antigen Tests Against COVID-19 in Costa Rica

    If the test is positive, it will be considered confirmatory of COVID-19 and the notification must be made to the Ministry of Health
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) held a virtual meeting dedicated to World Pulses Day (February 10th) with various interventions live and in video messages.

    The meeting included the participation of the FAO director general, QU Dongyu, and the permanent observer of the Holy See of that specialized UN body, with based in this capital, Monsignor Fernando Chica Arellano, who will speak on behalf of Pope Francis.

    A message released here by the UN specialized body highlights that ‘Legumes for sustainable food systems and healthy diets’ is the title of the celebration of the anniversary this year, due to the important nutritional benefits and the positive impact on the environment of the same.

    In 2018, the UN General Assembly, following the agreement of the FAO Council in 2016 at the proposal of the government of Burkina Faso, decided to dedicate a world day to pulses after the success in celebrating the international year aimed at raising awareness in the world on the many benefits of these nutritious seeds. February 10th was the date chosen because that day was the closing of the international year dedicated to this important food, a ceremony held in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso.

    Essential food for the entire World population

    Legumes are a crucial food for millions of people due to their easy storage, low cost and numerous nutritional properties, qualities that give the anniversary a special connotation, particularly this year in the midst of the complex global economic situation caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleRace Invites You to Practice Sports and Connect With Nature
    Next articleIt Is Now Possible to Obtain Fast Antigen Tests Against COVID-19 in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Municipality of San José Offers Free Environmental Courses for all Ticos

    "Attraction of butterflies", "Preparation of Organic Fertilizers", "Elaboration of Handmade Organic Soaps" as well as "Hydroponics and Hydroponic Gardens"...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Municipality of San José Offers Free Environmental Courses for all Ticos

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    "Attraction of butterflies", "Preparation of Organic Fertilizers", "Elaboration of Handmade Organic Soaps" as well as "Hydroponics and Hydroponic Gardens" are the workshops offered by...
    Read more

    Walk Five Days Through the Jungle and Get to Know the “Harvard” of Indigenous Medicine in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Carrying out a cultural eco-tourism is possible thanks to the Koswak Usure agency, a group of indigenous Bribri who decided to show a little of their culture, the natural beauties of Talamanca, always with respect for traditions.
    Read more

    It Is Now Possible to Obtain Fast Antigen Tests Against COVID-19 in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    If the test is positive, it will be considered confirmatory of COVID-19 and the notification must be made to the Ministry of Health
    Read more

    Costa Rica Promotes: A Summer Without Forest Fires

    News Guillermo Agudelo -
    Costa Rica today presented the 2021 campaign: “A summer without forest fires”, with the aim of reinforcing prevention efforts against these incidents in the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years