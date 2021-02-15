“World Pulses Day”: Recognizing the Importance of Legumes as an Essential Global Food

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) held a virtual meeting dedicated to World Pulses Day (February 10th) with various interventions live and in video messages.

The meeting included the participation of the FAO director general, QU Dongyu, and the permanent observer of the Holy See of that specialized UN body, with based in this capital, Monsignor Fernando Chica Arellano, who will speak on behalf of Pope Francis.

A message released here by the UN specialized body highlights that ‘Legumes for sustainable food systems and healthy diets’ is the title of the celebration of the anniversary this year, due to the important nutritional benefits and the positive impact on the environment of the same.

In 2018, the UN General Assembly, following the agreement of the FAO Council in 2016 at the proposal of the government of Burkina Faso, decided to dedicate a world day to pulses after the success in celebrating the international year aimed at raising awareness in the world on the many benefits of these nutritious seeds. February 10th was the date chosen because that day was the closing of the international year dedicated to this important food, a ceremony held in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso.

Essential food for the entire World population

Legumes are a crucial food for millions of people due to their easy storage, low cost and numerous nutritional properties, qualities that give the anniversary a special connotation, particularly this year in the midst of the complex global economic situation caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.