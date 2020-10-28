Pope Francis pointed out in the documentary “Francesco”, which debuted at the Rome Film Festival on the past Wednesday, that he supports civil unions between people of the same sex. This represents a major break from the position of the Roman Catholic Church that it has held for centuries.

“Homosexuals have the right to be part of the family. They are children of God and have the right to have a family. No one should be dismissed or humiliated for it”, the Pope said in the documentary.

Likewise, Pope Francis spoke directly in his statements on civil unions for homosexual couples. “What we have to do is a law of civil coexistence. They have the right to be legally covered,” Pope Francis said. “I defend that.”

A first for the Pope

It is the first time that Pope Francis has spoken out so clearly in favor of gay rights. Francesco is a documentary about the life and ministry of Francis, the film is directed by the Russian Evgeny Afineevsky and presents the approach of Pope Francis to various social problems, as well as the pastoral ministry to those who belong to the church. The documentary would be released in the United States this Sunday.