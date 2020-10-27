More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Artisanal Fishermen, Tourist Chambers, and Municipalities ask for a Veto on Trawling

    Deputies approved in second debate a law that would seek to reactivate trawling in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Even on Horseback, they Deliver Medicines in Upala, Costa Rica!

    The pharmacy technicians of the Upala Health and Hospital Service, who are dedicated to delivering medicines to...
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Students from Private Schools Spend More Time Studying than Those from Public Schools

    Students from private schools spend more time studying than those from public schools, this was evidenced by a recent survey by the State of the Nation based on information from 2,546 households, where 62.7% had students in preschool, primary and secondary school
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Pope Francis Supports Legalizing Same-sex Unions

    Pope Francis pointed out in the documentary “Francesco”, which debuted at the Rome Film Festival on the past Wednesday, that he supports civil unions between people of the same sex
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Artisanal fishermen organizations, tourist chambers and local governments asked the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, to veto the law that would reactivate trawling in Costa Rica.

    This was stated in an open letter published on October 23, in which they ask for a veto “because the recently approved bill will not guarantee sustainable democratic development on our coasts.”

    In all, 117 organizations signed the letter; among them 25 fishing associations, 14 tourist chambers and 13 local governments. Among the signatory municipalities, the 11 cantons of the province of Guanacaste ask for the veto.

    The Legislative Assembly approved this October 22 in a second debate a bill that would seek to reactivate trawling in the country. Its effect, however, would not be immediate, but requires studies to support the activity.

    Even so, for artisanal fishing, the reactivation of trawling is “a joke,” according to the president of the Guanacaste Chamber of Fishermen, Martín Contreras.

    “It hurts us to hear in plenary that ¢ 2.9 billion will be invested in studies to restore 20 or 25 licenses, when with that money we could do many mariculture projects,” said the fisherman.

    Another of the organizations that signed the letter was the Guanacaste Chamber of Tourism (Caturgua). Trawling could further affect this sector, said César Gallardo, a member of the Caturgua board of directors.

    “If tourists come now and there are no whales, for example, because what they eat is affected (by trawling), it will affect the image and it will affect tourism,” said Gallardo.

    The School of Biological Sciences of the National University (UNA) also requested the veto of the law, ensuring that, in the absence of adequate scientific information, the trawling activity cannot be resumed.

    For its part, the College of Veterinary Doctors also asked the Executive to “reconsider” the approval of the law and claimed to be “deeply concerned.” “Trawling would bring dire consequences and probably irreparable damage to marine ecosystems,” said the president of the college, Silvia Coto.

    Since 2013, new trawling licenses were no longer granted, following a ruling by the Constitutional Chamber. The court asked for more studies to support the activity, due to the overexploitation of shrimp.

    Now, the organizations are asking for the veto of President Alvarado, who has ten business days from the approval of the bill to carry out a possible veto. Alvarado said in 2017, during the presidential campaign, that he opposes trawling.

    “We hope he keeps his word and what he said at the time. We are going to make a rapprochement with the Presidential House”, said Gallardo. Some deputies, including Roberto Thompson and Ana Karine Niño from the National Liberation Party, also asked President Alvarado to veto the new shrimp fishing law.

    Total rejection

    Both the fishermen’s chamber and the tourism chamber regretted the approval of the activity with little technical support. Scientists still do not know, for example, how much shrimp is in the Pacific of Costa Rica.

    Gallardo also claimed to be surprised by the number of deputies absent from the vote (11), due to the importance of this matter. “They did not care about Costa Rica, nor tourism, nor the sustainability of the country,” he said.

    “Either it exists and we ruin everything we have in favor of Costa Rica at the moment – sustainability, friendliness with the environment – or it does not exist,” said the Caturgua director.

    For its part, the Guanacaste Chamber of Fishermen asked the government to veto the law and build a solution “with all parties involved.” As they said, the current project only takes into account the shrimp sector.

    “This project must be built with all the parties involved: environmental, social, semi-industrial, civil society, universities, that we all contribute. It is not worth two people building the project unilaterally”, assured Contreras.

    The Ministry of the Environment itself regretted the approval of this project, due to its little scientific support. Even so, in its statement, the institution did not refer to whether it would recommend an eventual veto.

    Among the signatories of the letter, 64 organizations of the 117 are part of the environmental sector. The organization Marviva, for example, indicated that this project will not help solve the poverty of the coasts.

    “This bill will generate legal insecurity, since, as the Constitutional Chamber reiterated in its recent vote, the eventual granting of licenses will depend on Incopesca being able to carry out, within a year, the pending scientific studies” said the director of the NGO, Jorge Arturo Jiménez.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleScientists Manage to Generate Electricity from Moisture in the Air
    Next articlePope Francis Supports Legalizing Same-sex Unions
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Even on Horseback, they Deliver Medicines in Upala, Costa Rica!

    The pharmacy technicians of the Upala Health and Hospital Service, who are dedicated to delivering medicines to...
    Read more
    Education

    Students from Private Schools Spend More Time Studying than Those from Public Schools

    TCRN STAFF -
    Students from private schools spend more time studying than those from public schools, this was evidenced by a recent survey by the State of the Nation based on information from 2,546 households, where 62.7% had students in preschool, primary and secondary school
    Read more
    News

    Pope Francis Supports Legalizing Same-sex Unions

    TCRN STAFF -
    Pope Francis pointed out in the documentary “Francesco”, which debuted at the Rome Film Festival on the past Wednesday, that he supports civil unions between people of the same sex
    Read more
    News

    Artisanal Fishermen, Tourist Chambers, and Municipalities ask for a Veto on Trawling

    TCRN STAFF -
    Artisanal fishermen organizations, tourist chambers and local governments asked the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, to veto the law that would...
    Read more
    Environment

    Scientists Manage to Generate Electricity from Moisture in the Air

    TCRN STAFF -
    Technology is always in search of alternatives, of new forms of survival, inventions that represent new options...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Pope Francis Supports Legalizing Same-sex Unions

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Pope Francis pointed out in the documentary “Francesco”, which debuted at the Rome Film Festival on the past Wednesday, that he supports civil unions between people of the same sex
    Read more

    Costa Rican goods and Services Exports grow by 5% in September

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica's goods exports show signs of recovery, an example of this is the 5% growth that occurred in September, when $...
    Read more

    European Airlines prepare their return to Costa Rica and strengthen their connections with Juan Santamaría Airport

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The progressive return of commercial flights to the Juan Santamaría International Airport (AIJS) is increasingly palpable. The main air terminal in Costa...
    Read more

    A scientific study to investigate Immunity to COVID-19 in the population of Costa Rica will be carried out

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus is still a mystery to science. But a study to be conducted in Costa Rica will seek...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »