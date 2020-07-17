With the premise of encouraging national tourism, the legislators of Costa Rica approved to move the holidays this year, and from 2021 to Mondays. The initiative (Bill 21,941), which represents an addition to the Labor Code, was presented by the deputy Roberto Thompson Chacón and ruled by the Economic Affairs Commission of the Legislative Assembly.

During this entire crisis, a major contribution has to do with this project that would function as a bridge in the experience of many other countries, in which the transfer of holidays is done on weekends to promote tourist visitation nationwide,” said Thompson.

In addition to the purpose of establishing long weekends and incentivizing tourist visits in the country, it serves as part of the actions to reactivate said industry, hit hard by the economic crisis of the novel Coronavirus.

According to the motion on the merits approved to the project, they will extend long weekends for four years (2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024). Holidays that fall on three Sundays (2020 and 2021) will remain the same to avoid a negative impact on public finances and companies.

With the approved version, 16 new long weekends will be generated. This initiative was approved after it was held back by a division in the PLN legislative bench and after intense political negotiation. The bill will receive its second debate on July 2.

Holidays from 2021 to 2024 in Costa Rica:

Saturday, May 1, 2021, will pass to Monday, May 3.

Sunday, July 25, 2021, will pass to Monday, July 26.

Wednesday, September 15, 2021, will pass to Monday, September 13.

Wednesday, December 1, 2021, will go to Monday, November 29.

Wednesday, September 15, 2022, will pass to Monday, September 19.

Wednesday, December 1, 2022, will go to Monday, December 5.

Tuesday, April 11, 2023, will pass to Monday, April 10.

Tuesday, July 25, 2023, will pass to Monday, July 24.

Tuesday, August 15, 2023, will pass to Monday, August 14.

Thursday, April 11, 2024, will pass to Monday, April 15.

Thursday, July 25, 2024, will pass to Monday, July 29.

Thursday, August 15, 2024, will pass to Monday, August 19.