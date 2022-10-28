Palmares Festivities Return In 2023 And These Are Some Of The Activities That Will Take Place Between January 12 And 23

After a two-year hiatus, due to restrictions due to the pandemic, the Palmares festivities are back. These festivities -which were born more than 35 years ago- will take place between January 12 and 23.

“With the aim of offering the best gastronomic and musical experience for next year, at the Asociación Cívica Palmareña we are renewing the brand, even our mascot the Palmarín hare comes with a fresher image. For this, we have been inspired by several Latin American festivals that stand out for their popularity. Because Palmares is just that: a festival of music, sports, recreation, culture, and other events, which makes us the biggest and most important party in the country,” said Marco Ramírez, a member of the Palmareña Civic Association team.

Activities Calendar

In this new edition the popular Tope de Palmares returns, which will take place on Thursday, January 12. Registration will open in December This horse parade will have a surprise for the first 500 horsemen to register.

The Palmarín Cycling and Athletics Classic is also back, to be held on Saturday 14 and 21 January 2023, respectively. Registration opens the last week of October. There will also be an MMA championship in the ring.

The Palmareña Civic Association has not yet released the lineup of artists; however, he announced that he will do so in the coming weeks. However, he did anticipate that attendees will be able to enjoy ranchera, electronic, banda, urban and national music.

Recycling and security

In health issues, the ACP together with the Ministry of Health work to ensure the tranquility and hygiene of visitors. On the other hand, in terms of security, the festival will have the support of the Public Force and a private security company, the organizers indicated.

In addition, the Association stated that together with Fifco they will develop a recycling program for waste management. This plan will have recycling stations throughout the fairgrounds. In addition, a private company will be hired, which is responsible for garbage collection in the area and surroundings every day.

“It was difficult to be without an event for two years, our income is always directed to benefit the community. In the Association we prepare very hard, so that we can say that Palmares continues to be the best party in Costa Rica”, added Ramírez.