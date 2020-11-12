More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    November 12th: Costa Rican National Flag Day

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    November 12th: Costa Rican National Flag Day

    On November 12 of each year, the day of the national flag is celebrated, a national symbol...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    A Virtual Guide in English to the Beaches of Costa Rica is Created

    "Costa Rica Beaches", is a guide in English about the best Tico...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    New Archaeological Find in Castella Connector Causes Suspension of Road Works in one of the Sections

    A new archaeological find was located in one of the sections of the so-called “Barreal-Castella Connector”, a work that will connect General Cañas with the Heredia sector
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    On November 12 of each year, the day of the national flag is celebrated, a national symbol that has been exhibited over the years with great pride by Costa Ricans. This day commemorates when it was raised for the first time in 1848 in the main square of San José (current Central Park).
    When was this day established in Costa Rica?
    The National Flag Day was established in 1949 through a decree made by the founding board of the second republic, the flag with the shield is known as the National Pavilion, which was created by means of a decree in 1948 under the presidency of José María Castro Madriz. .
    The National Pavilion has a highly regulated use.
    The law establishes that its use is restricted; According to the law, it must be erected in the buildings that house the residences of the supreme powers, that is, in the presidential house, the legislative assembly, and the supreme court of justice. In addition, it must be raised in the headquarters of the ministries and in the city halls. The National pavilion (unlike the national flag that does not host the coat of arms or shield) cannot be used in private homes, buildings, and businesses.
    It can only be raised during the day and at six in the afternoon, it must be lowered. The pavilion can never be raised when it is night.

    How should the National Pavilion be placed?
    The national flag must always be placed on the right side of a room or venue, there can only be one national pavilion in a given space. When you enter an enclosure, those present must stand up.
    How should the National Pavilion be folded?
    It is extended by two people, holding the four lateral ends, to proceed to fold it lengthwise first and in half and then in four.
    One end is folded in the shape of a triangle and the figure is continued on the fabric, until it ends at the opposite end. The National Flag, folded in this triangular shape, will be held with reverence and respect.
    It is the duty of the state to educate citizens about and in the respect of national symbols insofar as they represent, in space and time, the racial heritage and cultural tradition of the people of Costa Rica, and our sovereignty wherever it may be found in accordance with international treaties.
    Who created the National Flag?
    The national flag was created by Doña Pacifica Fernández, wife of the same president (Castro Madriz) who decreed its realization. The colors it has were inspired by the flag of France, whose country Fernández felt a great attraction to, the colors that she chose then and which today continue to prevail were blue, white, and blue.
    Finally, the National Flag is our most important symbol so that it is shown with great pride and respect for Costa Ricans inside and outside our country since it is a symbol of struggle, freedom, and peace of all the Costa Rican people.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Previous articleA Virtual Guide in English to the Beaches of Costa Rica is Created
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    November 12th: Costa Rican National Flag Day

    On November 12 of each year, the day of the national flag is celebrated, a national symbol...
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    A Virtual Guide in English to the Beaches of Costa Rica is Created

    TCRN STAFF -
    "Costa Rica Beaches", is a guide in English about the best Tico beaches. The guide aims to...
    Read more
    News

    New Archaeological Find in Castella Connector Causes Suspension of Road Works in one of the Sections

    TCRN STAFF -
    A new archaeological find was located in one of the sections of the so-called “Barreal-Castella Connector”, a work that will connect General Cañas with the Heredia sector
    Read more
    Economy

    Find out if your Company must declare the Transfer Prices Tax

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Transfer Pricing legislation establishes as an obligation the presentation of an informative declaration of taxpayers who carry out operations with related parties
    Read more
    Featured Event

    Costa Rica is Promoted as a Safe Destination at the London Tourist Fair

    TCRN STAFF -
    Promoting the country as a safe destination during the COVID-19 Pandemic is the objective of the Costa...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    ⚛️11 11⚛️The Light Codes of the Soul Will Be Definitively Activated⚛️

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Today at 11:11 there will be an unprecedented event in the history of the Earth. For the first time, the Light Codes...
    Read more

    Costa Rica seeks to be a Gastronomic Destination in North America with “Cook like a Tico”

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    With an attractive and innovative tourism promotion recipe, Costa Rica showed an appetizer of its gastronomy with...
    Read more

    Death Opens a New Dimensión

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    A festivity that is celebrated on November 2nd with religious services in the cemeteries, and the visit of relatives to these to...
    Read more

    What is an Ecological Way of Life?

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    In 1972 while studying in New York, “The Limits of Growth” was published by MIT by petition of UNESCO.  This report presented...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »